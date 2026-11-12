the amazon shirt brand that keeps showing up in celebrity wardrobes

A TV dad, a pop star's teaser, and a NASCAR hauler: how a label that started as an Amazon seller got famous, partly by accident and partly by design.

Celebrity wardrobe sleuthing runs on a reliable loop: someone spots a shirt, someone else finds the listing, and the listing turns out to cost less than lunch. Lately, one name keeps landing in those threads. COOFANDY is a menswear label that began as an Amazon seller in 2015, and it is still best known for what it sells there.