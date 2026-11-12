The Amazon Shirt Brand That Keeps Showing Up in Celebrity Wardrobes
Nov. 12 2026, Updated 11:46 a.m. ET
A TV dad, a pop star's teaser, and a NASCAR hauler: how a label that started as an Amazon seller got famous, partly by accident and partly by design.
Celebrity wardrobe sleuthing runs on a reliable loop: someone spots a shirt, someone else finds the listing, and the listing turns out to cost less than lunch. Lately, one name keeps landing in those threads. COOFANDY is a menswear label that began as an Amazon seller in 2015, and it is still best known for what it sells there.
The Sightings Nobody Announced
The first one came from television. Entertainment site Femestella's outfit guide for Season 3 of Apple TV+'s “Shrinking” credited Jason Segel's character, Jimmy, with a camel-brown COOFANDY button-down. The second is newer. After Taylor Swift posted a “Patient Zero” teaser in a camel knit polo with striped sleeves, fans wondered whether she'd borrowed it from her husband, Travis Kelce. Page Six reported that some fans compared it with a COOFANDY knit shirt that sells for just under $40 on Amazon.
Neither is confirmed. The Swift match is fan speculation, and as far as we can tell, neither she nor the brand has said anything about it publicly. The Segel credit is one outlet's identification. Sightings like these aren't endorsements, and nobody should read them as one.
The Part That's on Purpose
COOFANDY's best-known tie to sports, on the other hand, is a contract. In May 2025, as the company marked its 10th anniversary, it announced a partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and driver Christopher Bell. COOFANDY sponsored Bell's No. 20 Toyota at Martinsville Speedway that October and named him a global brand ambassador, the company's first move into motorsports. The campaign behind it, “Dress the Win,” was built on the idea that every victory deserves a good outfit. “I'm excited for our partnership with the COOFANDY brand,” Bell said at the time.
It wasn't a one-off. In February 2026, COOFANDY announced it would return as a primary sponsor for the No. 20 team, with Watkins Glen International on May 10 as its race. “We are thrilled to continue moving forward alongside JGR and Christopher Bell,” said Sidney Sun, the company's chief marketing officer. The brand sells a COOFANDY × JGR No. 20 Team collection that ties the partnership to the shirts.
How a $20 Shirt Brand Got Here
COOFANDY says it has served more than 70 million customers in more than 30 countries since 2015. This year it added Walmart, Target, and Kohl's alongside Amazon and its own site, and on October 15, it launched Signature, a premium line of shirts and blazers. The company also reports that total omnichannel orders are up about 34% since the start of 2026, and brand search volume is up about 33%. It doesn't credit any single moment, and neither can we.
That's the real story behind the “keeps showing up” headline. Some of the sightings are luck, one is a contract, and the rest is a very large Amazon catalog that fans can find in seconds. Whether a stray shirt in a teaser moves sales is something only the company can say. What's clear is that a $20 shirt has made it into rooms most $20 shirts never see.