The Admiral Theatre Proposes First-Ever Strip Club NIL Deal, Offering $500,000 to Illinois Cheerleaders

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Wanting to capitalize on cheerleaders that are trending, Chicago's Admiral Theatre is once again rewriting the rules of entertainment and athlete branding – this time with a bold move into the rapidly evolving world of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. Following a surge of viral attention surrounding University of Illinois cheerleaders on social media, the Admiral Theatre has officially extended an unprecedented offer: $100,000 each to five standout Illini cheerleaders–Caroline Blondell, Chloe Hettinger, Kailee Meluch, Ellie Slaughter, and Kendall Stewart–for the 2026-2027 season, totaling $500,000 in NIL opportunities. The proposed deal would mark the first-ever NIL partnership between a strip club and collegiate cheerleaders, signaling a new era where athlete influence, social media reach, and entertainment marketing collide. "College athletes are brands now,” said Mike Dickinson, Admiral Theatre’s Regional Director. "We're simply recognizing the value these women already bring to the table - confidence, performance, and the ability to command attention on a national level."

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Dickinson was recently in the news after offering reality star Lauryn Efird, known as Pumpkin from Here Comes Honey BooBoo, $10,000 to appear at the venue for a stage appearance. “I had a wonderful time performing; everyone was so friendly and made me feel right at home,” she said. "Appearing and promoting my dance gig at The Admiral so soon after I started my OnlyFans account showed the fans and Hollywood that I'm no poser. I am proud of myself and my body.” She added, “It brought me so many new fans and a ton of new OnlyFans subs. I am so glad Mike reached out to me with that offer." Dickinson's offer comes as several Illini cheerleaders have gained significant traction online, with recent content generating millions of views and sparking widespread conversation across platforms. As a result, the Admiral Theatre is leaning in, offering a partnership designed to empower athletes financially while creating one of the most talked-about NIL deals in the country.

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