Teyana Taylor Accuses Iman Shumpert of Diminishing Martial Estate by $3.8 Million Since She Secretly Filed for Divorce
Teyana Taylor has accused Iman Shumpert of decreasing their martial estate by millions during their bitter divorce battle over the past year. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that the singer hired a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA), who discovered Shumpert allegedly took out nearly $3 million in loans and withdrew almost $1 million since she secretly filed to end their marriage in January 2023.
Taylor filed an urgent motion for contempt against the former NBA star on Monday, claiming he violated the automatic domestic standing order by allegedly decreasing their assets by almost $4 million. The mom of two claimed she hired a CDFA named Mike Bean last month after she noticed a "sharp decrease" in some of their values when Shumpert "finally turned over current statements for certain investments accounts on or about March 7, 2024."
She hired Bean "to get a clear understanding of the decreases."
"Mr. Bean discovered that there was a loan of $44,000 taken on December 7, 2023 from a marital Merrill Lynch account, and another loan in the amount of $886,285 from a second marital Merrill Lynch account in 2023, both in violation of the AUTOMATIC DOMESTIC STANDING ORDER," she charged in the legal documents.
Taylor claimed that wasn't all.
"Mr. Bean further found that there were loans taken in 2023 in the amount of $1,883,899 against a second marital Park Avenue account" and "a loan of $105,000 taken out in 2023 from the cash value of the Mass Mutual Life insurance policy," she alleged.
Her CDFA reportedly also "discovered that there were withdrawals of $878,760 (almost $1 million dollars) taken out of a marital Park Avenue throughout 2023."
"Based upon Petitioner’s information and belief, the marital estate was diminished by $3,797,944 in 2023 by the Respondent, all in violation of the AUTOMATIC DOMESTIC STANDING ORDER," her petition read.
Taylor also accused Shumpert of failing to pay taxes on their marital condo in Miami, Florida, stating, "Those taxes were due on January 31, 2024."
"The Respondent has always paid the real estate taxes on all of the properties owned by the parties until the Respondent made the unilateral decision to stop paying despite AUTOMATIC DOMESTIC STANDING ORDER," she said.
Taylor wants Shumpert to "be found in willful contempt" and fined $1k "as a punishment for each contempt of this Honorable Court’s AUTOMATIC DOMESTIC STANDING ORDER as permitted."
She's also demanding Shumpert be ordered to pay monthly child support for their daughters after claiming he hadn't paid "one cent" in "food, clothing, shoes, grooming, extracurricular activities, or anything else, other than the oldest minor child’s tuition" since he left their home last year. He denied those accusations.
Taylor filed for divorce from Shumpert in January 2023 after 7 years of marriage. They are locked in a bitter custody war over their two children: Junie, 8, and Rue, 3.