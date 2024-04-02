Teyana Taylor Accuses Iman Shumpert of Diminishing Martial Estate by $3.8 Million Since She Secretly Filed for Divorce

Teyana Taylor has accused Iman Shumpert of decreasing their martial estate by millions during their bitter divorce battle over the past year. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that the singer hired a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA), who discovered Shumpert allegedly took out nearly $3 million in loans and withdrew almost $1 million since she secretly filed to end their marriage in January 2023.

Taylor filed an urgent motion for contempt against the former NBA star on Monday, claiming he violated the automatic domestic standing order by allegedly decreasing their assets by almost $4 million. The mom of two claimed she hired a CDFA named Mike Bean last month after she noticed a "sharp decrease" in some of their values when Shumpert "finally turned over current statements for certain investments accounts on or about March 7, 2024."

She hired Bean "to get a clear understanding of the decreases."