Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car and found that her personal items were still in the vehicle, but she was not in the vehicle,” Michael Reynolds said. “Her phone has not been used. Her phone was in the car. Her phone did have charge, but it was turned off.”