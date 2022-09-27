Your tip
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

missing woman
Source: Unsplash; Michelle Reynolds/Facebook
By:

Sep. 27 2022

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.

Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.

On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car and found that her personal items were still in the vehicle, but she was not in the vehicle,” Michael Reynolds said. “Her phone has not been used. Her phone was in the car. Her phone did have charge, but it was turned off.”

“I am heading back to Houston now because I have three children. My daughter is having a really tough time and so is my 13-year-old daughter and my 11-year-old son as well,” Michael Reynolds added.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Michelle Reynolds is a sixth-grade teacher at Fairview Junior High School in Alvin, Texas. “Alvin ISD has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time,” a school district spokesperson said.

Police say Michelle Reynolds is a white woman standing 5-feet-10-inches with a thin build. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

