Texas Dad Fatally Shoots His Own Daughter, 23, After Having 'Big Argument' About Trump

An admitted alcoholic in Texas will not face charges after he shot and killed his daughter during a heated argument about President Trump, RadarOnline.com can report. Kris Harrison confessed to having three glasses of wine before the family feud, but maintained the shooting was an accident.

Disagreement Over Trump

Source: facebook Lucy Harrison and her boyfriend were visiting her father in Texas.

Lucy Harrison lives in the UK, but was visiting her father last year, just before Trump took office for a second time. Her death was initially investigated as a possible manslaughter case, but charges were never brought against Kris. According to Lucy's boyfriend, Sam Littler, who was traveling with her, Lucy and her dad argued over a hypothetical scenario regarding a woman who had been sexually assaulted by Trump. She asked, "How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?" to which her father replied that he had two other daughters who lived with him, so it would not upset him that much.

'Lucy Immediately Fell'

Source: facebook Lucy's father, Kris Harrison, said he didn't know the gun was loaded.

Later that day, Kris said he and his daughter had been watching a news item on gun crime when he told her he had a gun and asked her if she wanted to see it. They went into the bedroom so he could show her the Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which he kept in the bedside cabinet. In a statement, Kris said: "As I lifted the gun to show her, I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell."

The Father Had 'Problems' With Alcohol in the Past

Source: facebook Lucy Harrison's boyfriend, Sam Littler, heard a loud bang.

The boyfriend said he heard the loud bang, and about 15 seconds later, Kris began screaming for his wife. "I remember running into the room, and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom, and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense," Littler said. Kris said he did not know the gun was loaded when he pointed it at her and pulled the trigger. He also acknowledged he had issues with alcohol in the past and said he "briefly lapsed" on the day of his daughter's death because he was emotional about her leaving. In a statement through his lawyer, Kris said "fully accepted" the consequences of his action, and that "there isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss, a weight I will carry for the rest of my life."

A Different Ruling Overseas

Source: Cheshire Police A UK coroner criticized Kris Harrison.