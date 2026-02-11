Texas Dad Fatally Shoots His Own Daughter, 23, After Having 'Big Argument' About Trump
Feb. 11 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
An admitted alcoholic in Texas will not face charges after he shot and killed his daughter during a heated argument about President Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kris Harrison confessed to having three glasses of wine before the family feud, but maintained the shooting was an accident.
Disagreement Over Trump
Lucy Harrison lives in the UK, but was visiting her father last year, just before Trump took office for a second time. Her death was initially investigated as a possible manslaughter case, but charges were never brought against Kris.
According to Lucy's boyfriend, Sam Littler, who was traveling with her, Lucy and her dad argued over a hypothetical scenario regarding a woman who had been sexually assaulted by Trump.
She asked, "How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?" to which her father replied that he had two other daughters who lived with him, so it would not upset him that much.
'Lucy Immediately Fell'
Later that day, Kris said he and his daughter had been watching a news item on gun crime when he told her he had a gun and asked her if she wanted to see it.
They went into the bedroom so he could show her the Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun, which he kept in the bedside cabinet.
In a statement, Kris said: "As I lifted the gun to show her, I suddenly heard a loud bang. I did not understand what had happened. Lucy immediately fell."
The Father Had 'Problems' With Alcohol in the Past
The boyfriend said he heard the loud bang, and about 15 seconds later, Kris began screaming for his wife.
"I remember running into the room, and Lucy was lying on the floor near the entrance to the bathroom, and Kris was just screaming, just sort of nonsense," Littler said.
Kris said he did not know the gun was loaded when he pointed it at her and pulled the trigger.
He also acknowledged he had issues with alcohol in the past and said he "briefly lapsed" on the day of his daughter's death because he was emotional about her leaving.
In a statement through his lawyer, Kris said "fully accepted" the consequences of his action, and that "there isn’t a day I don’t feel the weight of that loss, a weight I will carry for the rest of my life."
A Different Ruling Overseas
While Kris won't face criminal charges in Texas, an inquest into Lucy's death from her UK home in Cheshire ruled she died due to unlawful killing on the grounds of gross negligence manslaughter.
Senior coroner Jacqueline Devonish blasted Kris, "knew full well he had shot his own daughter, pointing a gun at chest height and pulling the trigger
The coroner ruled that Harrison was a "secret drinker" who had likely been teasing his daughter with the gun when he shot her dead.
Devonish found: "His actions have killed his own daughter, and in the cold light of day, it is hoped that he now recognises the risk he posed to her life in circumstances in which he had no experience of guns, had undertaken no training, and had never fired a gun."