Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > crime
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Texas 'Crawl Space Killer' Sentenced to Death After Murdering Girlfriend and Hiding Her Body Beneath His House for 10 Days

Texas 'Crawl Space Killer' sentenced to death after murdering his girlfriend and hiding her body.
Source: Tarrant County Corrections Center

Texas 'Crawl Space Killer' has been sentenced to death after murdering his girlfriend and hiding her body.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 7 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Texas terror Valerian "Will" O'Steen was hit with a death sentence for killing his galpal – over three years after stashing her corpse in the crawl space of his rental home and living above her battered body for 10 days, authorities said.

RadarOnline.com can reveal O'Steen, 28, was convicted of capital murder for tormenting and fatally beating 26-year-old Marissa Grimes in February 2022.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Court Docs Reveal Earlier Incidents

Article continues below advertisement
Prosecutors said Valerian 'Will' O'Steen vowed to kill Marissa Grimes after being arrested in a domestic violence case.
Source: Fort Worth Police Department

Prosecutors said Valerian 'Will' O'Steen vowed to kill Marissa Grimes after being arrested in a domestic violence case.

Article continues below advertisement

A month before the mother of two was reported missing by family, the bully was arrested in a domestic violence case where Grimes was listed as a victim – and forbidden from contacting her by an emergency protective order.

Court documents related to the earlier incident allege that O'Steen refused to let Grimes leave his house for days and threatened to kill her – but she was able to text her parent, who contacted police to intervene.

Prosecutors say O'Steen was "mad" over being collared and wanted his ankle monitor removed.

Filings related to the murder case charge that the hothead "told people that he was going to kill Grimes" and that she'd visited the monster on the last day she was seen alive to say goodbye as she planned to move.

Article continues below advertisement

Victim's Rotting Remains Discovered

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Housewives stars furious over being treated like second-class citizens as the franchise fades fast.

EXCLUSIVE: Housewives in Crisis! Reality TV Queens Livid Over 'Being Treated Like Second-class Citizens' and Feeling 'Abandoned' as Franchise Continues to Fade

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's $160Million divorce worsens as both admit they checked out long ago.

EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's $160Million Divorce Turns Nasty — 'They Both Checked Out of the Marriage a Long Time Ago'

Article continues below advertisement
Investigators found Grimes' beaten body hidden in a crawl space beneath O'Steen's Fort Worth home.
Source: FLORIAN STORMACQ/UNSPLASH

Investigators found Grimes' beaten body hidden in a crawl space beneath O'Steen's Fort Worth home.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Lawmen said the pair spent time with a neighbor who reported seeing O'Steen threaten Grimes with a gun.

Police said Grimes' packed rental truck was found about a mile from O'Steen's residence in Fort Worth – and her rotting remains were discovered "wrapped in blankets and a tarp in the crawl space" of the home.

Prosecutors told the jury Grimes – whose hair was partially chopped off – was tortured and beaten to death, suffering from multiple lacerations to her head, two black eyes, and a broken arm, ribs and nose.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.