EXCLUSIVE: Texas 'Crawl Space Killer' Sentenced to Death After Murdering Girlfriend and Hiding Her Body Beneath His House for 10 Days

A month before the mother of two was reported missing by family, the bully was arrested in a domestic violence case where Grimes was listed as a victim – and forbidden from contacting her by an emergency protective order.

Court documents related to the earlier incident allege that O'Steen refused to let Grimes leave his house for days and threatened to kill her – but she was able to text her parent, who contacted police to intervene.

Prosecutors say O'Steen was "mad" over being collared and wanted his ankle monitor removed.

Filings related to the murder case charge that the hothead "told people that he was going to kill Grimes" and that she'd visited the monster on the last day she was seen alive to say goodbye as she planned to move.