EXCLUSIVE: Texas 'Crawl Space Killer' Sentenced to Death After Murdering Girlfriend and Hiding Her Body Beneath His House for 10 Days
Nov. 7 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Texas terror Valerian "Will" O'Steen was hit with a death sentence for killing his galpal – over three years after stashing her corpse in the crawl space of his rental home and living above her battered body for 10 days, authorities said.
RadarOnline.com can reveal O'Steen, 28, was convicted of capital murder for tormenting and fatally beating 26-year-old Marissa Grimes in February 2022.
Court Docs Reveal Earlier Incidents
A month before the mother of two was reported missing by family, the bully was arrested in a domestic violence case where Grimes was listed as a victim – and forbidden from contacting her by an emergency protective order.
Court documents related to the earlier incident allege that O'Steen refused to let Grimes leave his house for days and threatened to kill her – but she was able to text her parent, who contacted police to intervene.
Prosecutors say O'Steen was "mad" over being collared and wanted his ankle monitor removed.
Filings related to the murder case charge that the hothead "told people that he was going to kill Grimes" and that she'd visited the monster on the last day she was seen alive to say goodbye as she planned to move.
Victim's Rotting Remains Discovered
Lawmen said the pair spent time with a neighbor who reported seeing O'Steen threaten Grimes with a gun.
Police said Grimes' packed rental truck was found about a mile from O'Steen's residence in Fort Worth – and her rotting remains were discovered "wrapped in blankets and a tarp in the crawl space" of the home.
Prosecutors told the jury Grimes – whose hair was partially chopped off – was tortured and beaten to death, suffering from multiple lacerations to her head, two black eyes, and a broken arm, ribs and nose.