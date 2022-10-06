Texas College Soccer Coach Suspending Over Students' Allegations Of Kissing And Asking Them For Bail: Report

Carla Tejas, women's soccer coach at the University of Texas Permian, was arrested Sept. 11, when police say she was more two times above the legal alcohol limit. According to an affidavit, police saw Tejas traveling at about 56 mph on Grandview Avenue in a 40 mph zone. The officer reported that Tejas reeked of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet while trying to do a series of field sobriety tests.