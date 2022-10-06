Texas College Soccer Coach Suspending Over Students' Allegations Of Kissing And Asking Them For Bail: Report
A college women's soccer coach has been suspended after an anonymous group penned a letter claiming she made out with students and asked them to bail her out of jail, Radar has learned.
Carla Tejas, women's soccer coach at the University of Texas Permian, was arrested Sept. 11, when police say she was more two times above the legal alcohol limit. According to an affidavit, police saw Tejas traveling at about 56 mph on Grandview Avenue in a 40 mph zone. The officer reported that Tejas reeked of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on her feet while trying to do a series of field sobriety tests.
According to police, Tejas blew a blood alcohol content of .176 and .173, which is more than double the Texas state limit of .08.
“We are aware of the allegations made against Coach Tejas,” Athletic Director Todd Dooley said. “As a result, she has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Because this is on ongoing personnel matter, the University will not be able to comment further as this time.”
After Tejas' arrest, a group claiming to be students came forward because they were afraid the UTPB was trying to "sweep her arrest under the rug." When it first happened, Dooley released a statement saying the statement was aware of the arrest, adding that the university would not comment further because of the ongoing legal process.
Tejas was allowed to continue to coach since the NCAA nor the University of Texas system for faculty members have an explicit DUI policy, according to KMID.
Once the letter was received, the university changed course and suspended Tejas.
The letter also stated that Tejas allowed an ineligible player to play and that their civil rights were violated as they were scared to report Tejas out of fear of retaliation. They also said that many of them fell behind in the classroom because of the demands from the soccer coach.