University Of Arizona Professor Gunned Down Inside Building On Campus, Ex-Student Charged
A professor at the University of Arizona was fatally shot Oct. 5 by a former student, Radar has learned.
According to police, the shooting happened a little after 2 p.m. inside the John W. Harshbarger Building, which is near East Second Street and North Mountain Avenue in Tucson. The victim has been identified as Thomas Meixner, 52, who was the head of the university's Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.
University of Arizona police said the suspect, identified as Murad Dervish, 46, was arrested by the Department of Public Safety a little after 5 p.m. Police found him on Interstate 8 at Gila Bend.
Police received a call a little after 2 p.m. from someone in the building who said an ex-student who was not allowed in the building had shown up. Within a few minutes, another caller reported to police that a shooting had taken place.
"Someone recognized the student and knew that he was not allowed inside the building," UA Police Chief Paula Balafas said. She said the time from the initial call to the shooting call was only a "matter of minutes."
Police did not say why Dervish was not supposed to be in the building. Nor did they say what they thought Dervish's problem was.
"I don't know what the suspect's issue was in this case, but if you see something, don't just say something but do something. If you know someone struggling with mental health issues or anger issues, please reach out," Balafas said.
The campus had to be locked down as students and staff members were advised to shelter in place. A faculty member told tucson.com that he heard seven to 10 gunshots during the incident.
The university canceled classes for the rest of the day. Around 3:30 p.m., the shelter-in-place advisory was lifted.