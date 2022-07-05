Terrifying Video Captures The Moment Gunfire Rings Out During 4th Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who also attended the news conference Monday night, spoke about the shooting incident and the ongoing gun crisis taking place throughout the city.

"If I had the ability to take care of guns, I would,” Mayor Kenney told reporters. “But the legislature won't let us. The U.S. Congress won't let us. The governor does the best he can. Our Attorney General does the best he can. But this is a gun country. It's crazy.”

"We're the most armed country in world history and we're one of the least safe," Kenney continued. "So, you know, until Americans decide that they want to give up the guns and give up the opportunity to get guns, we're gonna have this problem."