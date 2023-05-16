'Terminator' Star Edward Furlong Spotted Back With On-Off Ex Who Filed Restraining Order After Domestic Violence Accusations

Former child star Edward Furlong was spotted on a stroll with on-off girlfriend Monica Keena, marking the pair's second outing in recent weeks amid rumors they have rekindled their romance.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Terminator 2: Judgment Day actor, now 45, appeared to be in great spirits while chatting with his longtime love interest as they carried bowls of food and beverages more than a decade after she had filed a restraining order against him.