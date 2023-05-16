'Terminator' Star Edward Furlong Spotted Back With On-Off Ex Who Filed Restraining Order After Domestic Violence Accusations
Former child star Edward Furlong was spotted on a stroll with on-off girlfriend Monica Keena, marking the pair's second outing in recent weeks amid rumors they have rekindled their romance.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Terminator 2: Judgment Day actor, now 45, appeared to be in great spirits while chatting with his longtime love interest as they carried bowls of food and beverages more than a decade after she had filed a restraining order against him.
Furlong was only 13 when he rose to fame while portraying John Connor in the 1991 action film hit alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, a blockbuster directed by James Cameron.
After his starring role in the Oscar-nominated movie American History X years later, Furlong struggled with a debilitating meth and heroin addiction as well as legal troubles.
In the newly published photos obtained by Daily Mail, Furlong flashed his bright, white smile after getting his teeth fixed to repair the damage left behind by his meth addiction. The duo grabbed a salad at Sweetgreen in Los Angeles while out and about this week.
The Detroit Rock City star is now proudly five years sober and appears to have reconnected with Keena, who was granted a restraining order against the actor in 2013 after multiple domestic violence accusations which caused some of his role offerings to dry up.
It appears they have put past drama behind them as Keena was spotted arriving at his apartment last month before they got together yet again.
Furlong has not only been working hard to stay clean, but also to relaunch his career following drug and alcohol abuse.
"It feels great to be back on set and sober too," Furlong previously told the publication. "I didn't feel hungover when I went to work. There's other sober people at work which is weird because if you're not sober, you're not hanging out with the other sober people. It was cool."
As for his smile transformation, "Every time I looked in the mirror, it just bummed me out as a reminder of what I had done for all those years," he shared. "It's nice to get a second chance."