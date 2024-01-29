Tennis Star Genie Bouchard Wins Rent for 9 People During Game Show Appearance
Aced it! Tennis star Genie Bouchard won rent for nine people while trying her hand at Bilt Rewards' online game show, Rent Free, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Canadian sensation caught up with Bilt founder and CEO Ankur Jain to play the game, during which she spoke about her love for the sport of pickleball and more.
Genie, who is currently dating Christie Brinkley's son, Jack Brinkley Cook, was praised for her accomplishment after she and her teammates won the Billie Jean King Cup in Spain.
Jain laid out the game for Genie, revealing they surveyed 1000 Bilt members to get their responses to hypothetical questions.
For every question she got right, one person's rent was paid.
For starters, she was asked to name a famous Canadian, winning rent for three thanks to her mentions of music icon Justin Bieber, chart-topping rapper Drake, and box office star Ryan Reynolds.
The next was to name an athlete you think would be an amazing pickleball player, to which she matched up with the surveyors by replying with two NBA legends: LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and tennis star Roger Federer.
Taylor Swift's NFL star beau Travis Kelce was also on the list, which they both got a kick out of. "I guess Bilt has some Swifties!" she quipped.
The game concluded with a question for Genie on things that are mentioned in almost every country song.
She got points for saying whiskey, boots, and "cute girls" which they accepted for the popular "love/heartbreak" answer.