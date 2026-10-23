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Tennis Legend Steffi Graf's Brother 'Living in Secret Tunnels Beneath Las Vegas While Hiding From Cops' — as He Accuses Andre Agassi of 'Beating Him'

Steffi Graf's troubled brother has made startling accusations against her husband, Andre Agassi.
Source: COULDER CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT/MEGA

Steffi Graf's troubled brother has made startling accusations against her husband, Andre Agassi.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

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The brother of tennis legend Steffi Graf is reportedly on the run from the law and living in secret tunnels beneath Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Michael Graf has been documenting his days underground on social media, while also making claims that his sister's husband, fellow tennis great Andre Agassi, would physically beat him during confrontations.

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Michael Graf Is a Wanted Man

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Michael Graf is allegedly hiding from police under the streets of Las Vegas.
Source: COULDER CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Michael Graf is allegedly hiding from police under the streets of Las Vegas.

Michael, who goes by Mike on Facebook, is currently wanted for repeatedly violating a slew of court orders, including a restraining order prohibiting him from approaching his ex-wife. He is also reportedly facing charges of domestic violence and driving under the influence.

The 55-year-old has so far avoided capture by going underground in Las Vegas, where a vast tunnel system exists. The underground structures were originally designed to drain water and protect the city from flooding, but later became a shelter for people without permanent housing.

Now, the tunnels are flooded with homeless people, which apparently currently include Michael. Some of the posts on his Facebook page show him shirtless in front of a wall covered in graffiti. In some videos, his grey hair can be seen as he talks to the camera after losing his hat.

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Andre Agassi 'Enjoyed' Hitting Michael Graf

Michael detailed physical fights he had with Agassi.
Source: MEGA

Michael detailed physical fights he had with Agassi.

Many of the videos have muffled audio that cannot be deciphered. However, in one video that can be heard, Michael rambled about an alleged physical altercation between himself and his brother-in-law, Agassi, years earlier.

"I truly believe that Andre enjoyed hitting me as hard as he could. I truly believe he liked it," he said. "I mean, that's understandable. I just kept pushing all sorts of buttons. I just thought to myself: What the h---, another idiot? I don't mean to say that her partners are idiots, but I just thought… no, no, no!"

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Michael Graf Fights Back

Agassi and Graf have been married since 2001.
Source: MEGA

Agassi and Graf have been married since 2001.

That's not to say Michael never fought back against the now 56-year-old champion.

"I mean, I really gave him a good whack. It was like... a real pirate move," he claimed. "And the only reason I pinched his nipples is because he wasn't wearing his pirate earrings anymore. Otherwise, I would have dragged him behind me by his earrings, 100 percent."

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Michael Graf Has a History of Legal Troubles

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Steffi has tried to help her brother in the past.
Source: MEGA

Steffi has tried to help her brother in the past.

This is not Michael first run-in with the law. In 2020, he was arrested in Las Vegas after he threatened a neighbor and damaged the person's car. At that time, Steffi reportedly helped her brother buy a house in another neighborhood and pay for legal services.

However, the father of four, through two failed marriages, has faced mounting challenges, culminating in him losing the home and living in unhoused settlements or sleeping in his car.

In August, a fire devastated one of those camps, destroying all of his belongings. The next month, Michael was reportedly involved in a car accident after colliding with a wild donkey.

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