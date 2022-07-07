'Tied Him To A Bed At Night': Tennessee Parents Face First-Degree Murder Charges For Starving Disabled Son To Death

At the time, Hoover informed authorities that his son had not been eating for the past four days and had barely taken in any food since April.

He also let them know his son had a mental disability and the brain capacity of a 5-year-old, telling authorities they started caring for him after his grandmother's death.

The couple would allegedly "withhold food from the victim to get him to shower and tied him to a bed at night to keep him from taking food."