Woman Charged With Second-Degree Murder After Tennessee Jailhouse Meth Plan Goes Horribly Wrong

Back in February, while visiting boyfriend Joshua Brown at the Turney Center Industrial Complex prison, Rachal Dollard was observed passing from her mouth to his during a kiss a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine. Neither the 33-year-old woman nor her 30-year-old paramour, or for that matter prison officials, were counting on the bag subsequently opening up in his stomach and overloading his metabolism with a fatal dose of meth.