Tekashi 6ix9ine Speaks Out After Getting Punched In The Back Of The Head While Leaving Nightclub

The development came after his guilty plea in December 2019 stemming from his federal drugs and weapons criminal case. He was sentenced to two years behind bars, with 13 months already served. The KOODA hitmaker worked with authorities to provide information on Nine Trey Gangsters and its members, landing himself a deal along the way.

As for why he decided to testify, Tekashi broke it down during his first interview post-prison.

"Did I have many chances to tell the police what I saw? Yes. I was following a street code that was upheld by me and that I thought was real," the rapper shared with the New York Times, stating he ultimately changed his mind about that loyalty.