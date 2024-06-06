A Teen Girl Demanded Her Boyfriend Kill His Mom for Disapproving of Their Relationship, Then She Did It Herself
An Ohio teenager gave her older boyfriend an ultimatum to get rid of his mother because she was interrupting their relationship, but then she bludgeoned her with a rock. Now, the couple have been sentenced to life in prison after taking plea agreements, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kaitlyn Coones, 18, gave Jonathan Jones, 33, a five-hour window to kill his mother, or she would take the situation into her own hands. He failed to act, and she took charge, Front Page Detectives reported.
According to WOIO-TV, a judge ruled last fall that Coones would be charged as an adult in connection with the death of Nicole Jones, 53. Coones was charged with aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Jonathan Jones was also charged with his mother's murder.
The incident reportedly occurred just days after Coones left her foster home to live with her boyfriend in April 2023.
Jonathan Jones, who had previously been convicted over his illegal relationship with Coones, reportedly refused to kill his own mother, so Coones committed the act.
“Kaitlyn had told Jonathan that they needed to do something about his mother because she was preventing them from being together, and she gave him five hours to do something about her,” Detective Jake Albright of the Sylvania Township Police Department previously told the court, according to WOIO.
Lucas County Prosecutor Andy Lastra said the teenager then “went outside, retrieved a rock, and when Nicole Jones was standing in front of the refrigerator in the kitchen, unaware of Kaitlyn’s presence, [Kaitlyn] bludgeoned Nicole Jones a number of times and strangled her."
According to The New York Post, Jonathan Jones was in the living room when the fatal attack took place. He then allegedly helped Coones cover up the alleged murder.
Police noted they may never find Nicole Jones' body after the couple allegedly threw it in a dumpster and the garbage was taken to a landfill.
Prosecutors said the couple drove across the border to Mexico after allegedly disposing of the body.
Police learned of the deadly incident a month later, when Canton officers reached out to the Sylvania Township Police to conduct a welfare check on Nicole after she was reported missing.
Canton police said Coones texted a nurse at the foster home, saying she had killed two people and was on the run, according to The New York Post. It's unclear if there were other victims in the case.
Police later tracked the couple down in Ahumada, Chihuahua, Mexico, using an ankle monitor Jones was wearing in connection with a previous arrest, according to The Canton Repository.
On June 4, Coones and Jones each pleaded no contest to charges of aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse, according to Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates.
A judge sentenced both to serve life in prison with the eligibility for parole after 25 years.
“This was a horrific event," Bates said. "We are relieved to reach a resolution in this case. We hope this brings some measure of peace to Nicole Jones’ family. May her memory forever live in their hearts.”