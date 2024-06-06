A Teen Girl Demanded Her Boyfriend Kill His Mom for Disapproving of Their Relationship, Then She Did It Herself

An Ohio teenager gave her older boyfriend an ultimatum to get rid of his mother because she was interrupting their relationship, but then she bludgeoned her with a rock. Now, the couple have been sentenced to life in prison after taking plea agreements, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kaitlyn Coones, 18, gave Jonathan Jones, 33, a five-hour window to kill his mother, or she would take the situation into her own hands. He failed to act, and she took charge, Front Page Detectives reported.