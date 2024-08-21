Teen Arrested After He Allegedly Attacks Neighbor and Bites Off Piece of His Ear Over Alleged Affair with Mother, Cops Claim
Police in Pennsylvania say a teenager has been arrested after he attacked his neighbor because he believed the other man had sex with his mother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the night of Aug. 18, troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police were called to a residence in Addison Township regarding a physical altercation between two men, according to the criminal complaint obtained by WTAJ.
Harry Rugg, II, 19, allegedly admitted that he went to his neighbor’s house — motivated by the belief that the victim was involved sexually with his mother, officers said.
While the details of the victim’s alleged relationship with Rugg’s mother are unclear, the victim was covered in blood when police arrived, according to the complaint.
The victim told police he came outside and found Rugg standing on top of his 2004 Chevrolet Corvette, noted “extensive damage” to the vehicle and confronted Rugg about the damage, the criminal complaint states.
- ASU Professor Accused of Murder Claims He Accidentally Shot Wife While 'Aiming for the Wall': Court Documents
- Investigators Believe Tennessee Couple Locked Up Nonverbal Autistic Child in Storage Trunk with Urine-Soaked Blankets
- TikTok Mom Gunned Down on Video While Filming with Friend in Kitchen: ‘She Didn’t Deserve What Happened’
He also punched the man in the face and body multiple times, resulting in four or five teeth being knocked out, court documents allege.
Rugg also unsuccessfully attempted to bite off three of the victim’s fingers, and he used his teeth to tear some flesh off of the victim’s arm, according to cops.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and reportedly referred to specialists due to the nature of his injuries.
Rugg was arrested and charged with aggravated assault – causing significant bodily injury with extreme indifference, simple assault, making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, harassment – subjecting another to physical contact, and disorderly conduct – engaging in fighting, according to authorities.
The teen was booked into the Somerset County Prison and was being held on a $75,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 22.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.