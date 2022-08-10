Teenage Head Guitarist Gord Lewis Dead At 65, Son Arrested & Charged With Second-Degree Murder

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Hamilton Police first received word that emails were being sent to a variety of media outlets pertaining to a deceased person.

After being tipped off, police responded to a residence at 175 Catherine Street South and located a male in his 60s.

He had injuries consistent with foul play and the case was deemed a homicide ⁠— the third the city faced since 2022.

Gord's son, Jonathan Lewis, was taken into police custody.