'Teen Mom' Dad Ryan Edwards' Wife Amanda Conner Breaks Down in Tears as She Accuses Him of 'Cheating' — Just Months After Her Relapse

Conner took to social media on Sunday, October 25, to share an emotional video about the ordeal.

Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards' wife, Amanda Conner, has accused him of being unfaithful, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

"I worked seven f---ing days a week to provide for my family – seven f---ing days a week. Come home, cook dinner, laundry," she said. "Whole f---ing time I was being cheated on."

"I'm so f---ing hurt because I was so good to this m-----------,” the 36-year-old continued. "This is how I get repaid."

Conner then claimed this "happened a few times before."

"I don't care how good they are in the beginning," she noted. "They're going to f--- you over. I'm just trying to stay strong, because really that's all I've got – myself and my kid."