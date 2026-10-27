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Home > News > Teen Mom

'Teen Mom' Dad Ryan Edwards' Wife Amanda Conner Breaks Down in Tears as She Accuses Him of 'Cheating' — Just Months After Her Relapse

Split image of Ryan Edwards and Amanda Conner
Source: @AMANDAA_CONNER/INSTAGRAM; AMANDA EDWARDS/FACEBOOK

Amanda Conner has accused her husband, Ryan Edwards, of being unfaithful.

Oct. 27 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

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Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards' wife, Amanda Conner, has accused him of being unfaithful, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Conner took to social media on Sunday, October 25, to share an emotional video about the ordeal.

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Amanda Conner's Cheating Accusations

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Image of Amanda Conner recently accused her husband, Ryan Edwards, of cheating.
Source: @AMANDAA_CONNER/INSTAGRAM

Conner accused her husband of cheating.

"I worked seven f---ing days a week to provide for my family – seven f---ing days a week. Come home, cook dinner, laundry," she said. "Whole f---ing time I was being cheated on."

"I'm so f---ing hurt because I was so good to this m-----------,” the 36-year-old continued. "This is how I get repaid."

Conner then claimed this "happened a few times before."

"I don't care how good they are in the beginning," she noted. "They're going to f--- you over. I'm just trying to stay strong, because really that's all I've got – myself and my kid."

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Amanda Conner's Arrest

Image of In May of 2026, Amanda Conner was arrested for alleged child abuse/neglect.
Source: @AMANDAA_CONNER/INSTAGRAM

In May of 2026, Conner was arrested for alleged child abuse and neglect.

At the time of writing, Edwards has not publicly responded to the accusations.

Relationship woes aren't the only thing Conner has been up against lately. Her cheating claims come just a few months after she was arrested for alleged child abuse/neglect after getting caught driving on the wrong side of the road.

Shortly after the arrest, she broke her silence to share that she'd relapsed after roughly three years of sobriety.

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Amanda Conner Opens Up About Relapse

Image of Shortly after her arrest, Amanda Conner admitted that she'd relapsed after three years of sobriety.
Source: @AMANDAA_CONNER/INSTAGRAM

Shortly after her arrest, Conner admitted that she'd relapsed after three years of sobriety.

"I relapsed, I f--ked up," she explained on TikTok at the time. "After three years of me busting my a-- and getting my life together, I relapsed. I think I got too comfortable, let my guard down, and it happened."

She added, "I do know addiction does not care how long you've been clean, how much you've built; it doesn't care how many people believed in you, it doesn’t care about none of that."

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Amanda Conner Apologizes to Fans

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Image of Ryan Edwards and Amanda Conner got married in September of 2025.
Source: AMANDA EDWARDS/FACEBOOK

Edwards and Conner got married in September of 2025.

"You all ride so hard for me, and I appreciate the f--k out of that," she told her fans. "I have let you all down, and I've let my family down. Just saying that out loud, just letting it be known, it's just so uncomfortable, it's shameful, I'm disappointed, I feel guilty, scared."

"So, that's what’s gonna be the next episode,” Conner concluded. "It's gonna be real, authentic, raw, what happens in my life, when you relapse and do stupid s--t. And we’re not gonna give up."

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