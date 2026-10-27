'Teen Mom' Dad Ryan Edwards' Wife Amanda Conner Breaks Down in Tears as She Accuses Him of 'Cheating' — Just Months After Her Relapse
Oct. 27 2026, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
Former Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards' wife, Amanda Conner, has accused him of being unfaithful, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Conner took to social media on Sunday, October 25, to share an emotional video about the ordeal.
Amanda Conner's Cheating Accusations
"I worked seven f---ing days a week to provide for my family – seven f---ing days a week. Come home, cook dinner, laundry," she said. "Whole f---ing time I was being cheated on."
"I'm so f---ing hurt because I was so good to this m-----------,” the 36-year-old continued. "This is how I get repaid."
Conner then claimed this "happened a few times before."
"I don't care how good they are in the beginning," she noted. "They're going to f--- you over. I'm just trying to stay strong, because really that's all I've got – myself and my kid."
Amanda Conner's Arrest
At the time of writing, Edwards has not publicly responded to the accusations.
Relationship woes aren't the only thing Conner has been up against lately. Her cheating claims come just a few months after she was arrested for alleged child abuse/neglect after getting caught driving on the wrong side of the road.
Shortly after the arrest, she broke her silence to share that she'd relapsed after roughly three years of sobriety.
Amanda Conner Opens Up About Relapse
"I relapsed, I f--ked up," she explained on TikTok at the time. "After three years of me busting my a-- and getting my life together, I relapsed. I think I got too comfortable, let my guard down, and it happened."
She added, "I do know addiction does not care how long you've been clean, how much you've built; it doesn't care how many people believed in you, it doesn’t care about none of that."
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Amanda Conner Apologizes to Fans
"You all ride so hard for me, and I appreciate the f--k out of that," she told her fans. "I have let you all down, and I've let my family down. Just saying that out loud, just letting it be known, it's just so uncomfortable, it's shameful, I'm disappointed, I feel guilty, scared."
"So, that's what’s gonna be the next episode,” Conner concluded. "It's gonna be real, authentic, raw, what happens in my life, when you relapse and do stupid s--t. And we’re not gonna give up."