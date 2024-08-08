Your tip
Teenager Found Dead in Room of Colorado Man She Messaged on Snapchat Told Friend He Was ‘Weird’: Arrest Report

Jorge Meza-Alarcon Jr. allegedly told police he met the victim on Snapchat and planned to pay her for sex, officials said.

Aug. 8 2024, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

A Colorado man has been arrested after police say he murdered a woman he met on a social media platform, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KKTV, Anabelle Floren-Wyant, 18, was found dead in the home of 26-year-old Jorge Meza-Alarcon Jr. in unincorporated El Paso County early in the morning on Aug. 1, Front Page Detectives reported.

Police said they found the victim's body in the home of the suspect on Aug. 1.

A friend of Floren-Wyant’s told police that he dropped her off at Meza-Alarcon’s home to “collect money” from him, police said.

However, she told her friend that Meza-Alarcon was “weird” and asked her friend to periodically check in on her. Floren-Wyant eventually stopped replying, so the friend called police about 90 minutes after the last response from the victim.

Before going to the suspect's home, the victim reportedly told her friend the guy was 'weird.'

Around 3 a.m., officers arrived at the suspect's house and found Floren-Wyant dead on the floor with her pants and underwear around her ankles and blood near her ear, authorities said.

Police located Meza-Alarcon about three miles away from the crime scene with visible injuries to his face, the affidavit states.

The suspect claimed he agreed to meet the victim to have sex for money via Snapchat and text messages, officials said.

He claimed to police he agreed to meet with Floren-Wyant to have sex for money via Snapchat and text messages. When he was paying her, he alleged she hit him with an object, possibly a phone, and he blacked out, officials said.

Meza-Alarcon said he eventually regained consciousness miles from his home, so he called 911.

The victim was found on the floor with her pants and underwear around her ankles and blood near her ear, authorities said.

He claims Floren-Wyant had threatened him in the past, the affidavit states, and alleged he felt threatened after she arrived at his house and saw a vehicle outside. According to the suspect, he believed the person in the vehicle and the victim were going to attack him.

After Floren-Wyant allegedly hit him, Meza-Alarcon said he put her in a leglock and then a chokehold until she died, the affidavit shows.

The suspect said he knew the victim was dead because he was well-trained and “knows how to do locks,” cops said.

Meza-Alarcon was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, officials said.

