Teenager Found Dead in Room of Colorado Man She Messaged on Snapchat Told Friend He Was ‘Weird’: Arrest Report

A Colorado man has been arrested after police say he murdered a woman he met on a social media platform, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KKTV, Anabelle Floren-Wyant, 18, was found dead in the home of 26-year-old Jorge Meza-Alarcon Jr. in unincorporated El Paso County early in the morning on Aug. 1, Front Page Detectives reported.