Teenager Found Dead in Room of Colorado Man She Messaged on Snapchat Told Friend He Was ‘Weird’: Arrest Report
A Colorado man has been arrested after police say he murdered a woman he met on a social media platform, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KKTV, Anabelle Floren-Wyant, 18, was found dead in the home of 26-year-old Jorge Meza-Alarcon Jr. in unincorporated El Paso County early in the morning on Aug. 1, Front Page Detectives reported.
A friend of Floren-Wyant’s told police that he dropped her off at Meza-Alarcon’s home to “collect money” from him, police said.
However, she told her friend that Meza-Alarcon was “weird” and asked her friend to periodically check in on her. Floren-Wyant eventually stopped replying, so the friend called police about 90 minutes after the last response from the victim.
Around 3 a.m., officers arrived at the suspect's house and found Floren-Wyant dead on the floor with her pants and underwear around her ankles and blood near her ear, authorities said.
Police located Meza-Alarcon about three miles away from the crime scene with visible injuries to his face, the affidavit states.
He claimed to police he agreed to meet with Floren-Wyant to have sex for money via Snapchat and text messages. When he was paying her, he alleged she hit him with an object, possibly a phone, and he blacked out, officials said.
Meza-Alarcon said he eventually regained consciousness miles from his home, so he called 911.
He claims Floren-Wyant had threatened him in the past, the affidavit states, and alleged he felt threatened after she arrived at his house and saw a vehicle outside. According to the suspect, he believed the person in the vehicle and the victim were going to attack him.
After Floren-Wyant allegedly hit him, Meza-Alarcon said he put her in a leglock and then a chokehold until she died, the affidavit shows.
The suspect said he knew the victim was dead because he was well-trained and “knows how to do locks,” cops said.
Meza-Alarcon was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, officials said.
