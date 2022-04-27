Colorado Teacher Caught With Child Pornography Arrested: Police
A Colorado high school teacher who police say was in possession of child pornography was arrested Tuesday.
Kenneth Magruder, 58, has been charged with two counts of exploitation of a minor, a Class 4 felony.
Police say Magruder, a teacher at Greeley Central High School since December 1991 and manager of the Weld County District 6 stadium, is not suspected of involving any students in his district.
"Currently, we have no reason to believe that any District 6 student was a victim in this case," police stated.
Magruder has been on leave since Dec. 20, 2021.
The Greeley Police Department worked with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and District 6 Security to arrest Magruder. He was taken to jail without incident, police say.
“Any kind of sexual exploitation of a child is detestable behavior. But when the suspect has also been entrusted with our communities’ children for over 30-years, it is especially troublesome. I am proud of the thorough work our detectives did to secure an arrest on this case and grateful that we have community partners like District 6 and HSI to assist us with our investigation,” said Interim Chief Adam Turk.
Police began investigating after receiving a cyber tip from Yahoo!