Your tip
Radar logoRadar logo
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

SUBMIT
BREAKING NEWS

Colorado Teacher Caught With Child Pornography Arrested: Police

magruder
Source: Greely Police Department; MEGA
By:

Apr. 27 2022, Published 9:58 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A Colorado high school teacher who police say was in possession of child pornography was arrested Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenneth Magruder, 58, has been charged with two counts of exploitation of a minor, a Class 4 felony.

Police say Magruder, a teacher at Greeley Central High School since December 1991 and manager of the Weld County District 6 stadium, is not suspected of involving any students in his district.

Article continues below advertisement

"Currently, we have no reason to believe that any District 6 student was a victim in this case," police stated.

Magruder has been on leave since Dec. 20, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

The Greeley Police Department worked with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and District 6 Security to arrest Magruder. He was taken to jail without incident, police say.

“Any kind of sexual exploitation of a child is detestable behavior. But when the suspect has also been entrusted with our communities’ children for over 30-years, it is especially troublesome. I am proud of the thorough work our detectives did to secure an arrest on this case and grateful that we have community partners like District 6 and HSI to assist us with our investigation,” said Interim Chief Adam Turk.

Article continues below advertisement

Police began investigating after receiving a cyber tip from Yahoo!

magruder
Source: Greely Police Department; MEGA
Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.