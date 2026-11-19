Residents of Bratenahl – not far from Kelce's childhood home – have raised new objections to changes planned at the couple's sprawling Lake Erie property. Angry residents are furious over proposed tree removals, blocked lake views and fears that new plantings could damage a century-old, shared sewer line.

Neighbors are fuming over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift 's plans to transform their $5.35million Ohio home into a maximum-security facility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The estate is the latest on the growing list of properties owned by Swift, 36, and Kelce, 37, and it reportedly won't be their primary home.

The stars, who tied the knot on July 3, own and share several properties across multiple states.

The proposed changes will be a "tremendous blow" to the neighborhood, according to neighbor Katherine Bolton.

"There's a new owner, who is an absentee owner, who is not going to be here," Bolton said at a recent community meeting. "Planting 50 evergreen trees just 10 feet from a 100-year-old clay sewer line is virtually guaranteed to cause severe root intrusion, pipe structural failure and catastrophic sewage backups."

"What you've presented here is a screening plan... not a landscape plan," said another neighbor.

But it's the couple's supermax-style security measures that have really turned their neighbors against them.