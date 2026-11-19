EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Face Backlash Over Ohio Home Plans
Nov. 19 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Neighbors are fuming over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's plans to transform their $5.35million Ohio home into a maximum-security facility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Residents of Bratenahl – not far from Kelce's childhood home – have raised new objections to changes planned at the couple's sprawling Lake Erie property. Angry residents are furious over proposed tree removals, blocked lake views and fears that new plantings could damage a century-old, shared sewer line.
Couple's Security Plans Spark Neighborhood Backlash
The estate is the latest on the growing list of properties owned by Swift, 36, and Kelce, 37, and it reportedly won't be their primary home.
The stars, who tied the knot on July 3, own and share several properties across multiple states.
The proposed changes will be a "tremendous blow" to the neighborhood, according to neighbor Katherine Bolton.
"There's a new owner, who is an absentee owner, who is not going to be here," Bolton said at a recent community meeting. "Planting 50 evergreen trees just 10 feet from a 100-year-old clay sewer line is virtually guaranteed to cause severe root intrusion, pipe structural failure and catastrophic sewage backups."
"What you've presented here is a screening plan... not a landscape plan," said another neighbor.
But it's the couple's supermax-style security measures that have really turned their neighbors against them.
Neighbors Raise Alarm Over Security Measures and Wildlife Safety
A local realtor says the property is policed by guards, adding to friction in the community.
The couple has also reportedly installed an automated voice warning alarm that verbally alerts people if they get too close to the property. One neighbor said approaching the estate triggered an audio warning not to trespass.
Original plans for an eight-foot fence were scaled back to six feet after residents cited concerns about preserving their Lake Erie views.
There are even concerns that pointed fence posts could injure surrounding wildlife – with fears that spikes on the fence will impale deer.
Neighbors Fear Couple Could Abandon Community
The couple's reps have defended the security and landscaping efforts, with their project planner citing privacy and safety concerns.
But Bolton isn't buying their commitment to the community and believes they may make the changes, ditch town and leave locals to deal with the consequences.
"This applicant may decide to sell her house next year, move on and buy another house," she pointed out.