EXCLUSIVE: The Reason Why Taylor Swift Snuck Into Arrowhead Behind a Screen to Watch Fiancé Travis Kelce This Season Revealed
Dec. 30 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
It was a Super Bowl rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles on September 14 at Arrowhead Stadium, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, just two weeks after he asked her to marry him, KC tight end Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift – usually a regular in the stands – was nowhere to be found.
Or was she?
Reasons To Hide
The 35-year-old reportedly arrived at the stadium hidden behind a protective screen, leading some to believe she was concerned about her safety.
But an insider told RadarOnline.com the singer was more interested in protecting her relationship with Kelce, also 35.
"Taylor took a different approach to football season this year," said the insider. "The previous two years were a whirlwind. This time around, she wanted to be less intrusive."
Swift Avoids Chiefs Fan Backlash
Now a committed football fan, Swift has taken heat from diehard KC Chiefs backers who grumble that the TV cameras spend more time panning to her than showing the field.
Instead of "pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads," as she dubbed her haters, she wanted to stay low-key at the games.
"Neither she nor Travis wants their engagement to overshadow the game," said the insider.