EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Takes on Disney — As Megastar Goes Nuclear on Companies Using Her Name to Make Millions

Taylor Swift has beaten down the official toy makers for Disney and Nickelodeon, who wanted to use the word "Swift" in their products, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The megastar, 36, has been aggressive in the last couple of years with businesses adopting her surname despite it being a common word in the dictionary.

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Taylor Swift's Trademark Fight

Source: MEGA Swift's lawyers appeared to pressure a company to not use her name.

This is the Bad Blood hitmaker's sixth legal challenge to trademarks since February 2024, which were decided by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, an arm of the US Patent and Trademark Office. This time, Make It Real LLC is in the firing line. It filed an application to trademark the words "Swift Twist" and "Swift Spin" under goods and services, including children's jewelry-making kits and arts and crafts. But a spokesperson confirmed that it had abandoned the application after pressure from Swift's lawyers.

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Source: MEGA Make It Real LLC worked with several high-profile brands, including Disney.

Make It Real is licensed to make sketchbooks, jewelry, and craft kits for Disney, Nickelodeon, Juicy Couture, and Line Friends. For Disney, this includes Minnie Mouse, Lilo & Stitch, Disney Princess, and Cinderella, with its products regularly featuring in "best gifts for kids” guides in the likes of Forbes, Good Housekeeping, and USA Today. The firm started in 2016 and achieved its big break three years later – "the arrival of Disney’s Frozen II that heralded one of our breakout moments: our film-inspired jewelry kits were sold in new markets worldwide," according to its website. Ironically, Swift also has a connection to Frozen. In 2015, on the finale of her world tour promoting the album 1989, she dressed as snowman Olaf to duet with Frozen's Idina Menzel as Elsa to belt out the movie's anthem, Let It Go.

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"Her Name Is a Global Commercial Asset'

Source: MEGA This is the singer's sixth legal challenge to trademarks since February 2024.

"Frozen totally happened tonight. And 55,000 people sang Let it Go so loudly, it nearly took my breath away. Good times, @idinamenzel," Swift wrote afterwards in an Instagram snap of the moment. Intellectual property attorney Raymond Panneton, with Shackelford, McKinley, and Norton LLP, explained why Swift is so hot on anyone using her name for financial gain. He noted, "For Taylor Swift, her name is not a normal piece of personal information. Indeed, for Ms Swift, her name is a global commercial asset tied to music, tours, merchandise, endorsements, and licensing deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars. "The value of each of these assets depends on the integrity of the brand identity. If the name becomes loosely controlled, the entire ecosystem becomes harder to manage and protect. "When a well-known brand aggressively protects its trade name, even when such action seeks to stop registrations outside of its core line of business, it is doing so to protect dilution of its mark."

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Taylor Swift V. Quilt Covers

Source: MEGA The 36-year-old once used her lawyers to stop the bedding firm, Cathay Home, from using her name.

Panneton continued, "For well-known marks, trademark dilution does not require direct competition or even confusion; therefore, aggressive enforcement becomes a necessity. The idea here is that the more a famous mark appears in unrelated markets, the less unique it becomes. "Over time, that reduces its economic power, and for a brand built on name recognition, uniqueness is the asset." In December, it was reported that Swift had hired lawyers over her name being used to flog quilt covers and towels by one of the country’s top bedding firms, Cathay Home. Their licensed brand portfolio includes Lacoste, Anne Klein, and Lenox.

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