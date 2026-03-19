EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Baby Drama! How Donna Kelce 'Grandmother' Rumors are Erupting Over Her Viral Home Renovation Plans
March 19 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Donna Kelce has dismissed a viral storm over renovations at her Florida home as "so stupid" – but RadarOnline.com can reveal online speculation over the work is spiraling into far more dramatic territory, with fans claiming the work could signal preparations for a future baby involving her son Travis Kelce and his fiancée Taylor Swift.
The frenzy began after a report Donna, 72, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, had filed permits to update her 1,434-square-foot Orlando property by replacing nine windows and six exterior doors.
What appeared to be routine maintenance quickly ignited social media, where users transformed the report into a meme – and now into a rumor mill suggesting the upgrades were part of a larger plan tied to Travis's high-profile relationship with Taylor.
The speculation has intensified amid news of Travis' new one-year, $12million Kansas City Chiefs contract and ongoing discussion of his future with Swift.
Donna Kelce Shuts Down Rumors
Speaking on the New Heights podcast, Donna addressed the attention directly. She said about the story she was getting new windows being considered news: " I'm like... It's so stupid!"
She added, "All they're doing is, people are coming to put in my windows on Monday. You know my whole apartment is all windows. It's windows all the way around."
Jason responded by joking, "Are you going bulletproof? What's happening here?"
Donna replied: "This year, it got so cold down here, it was in the 30s, and I literally had sweat coming down the windows and pools of water in my living room because it couldn't handle it. These are cheap windows that were put in 20 years ago."
Fans Fuel Baby And Future Rumors
Despite Donna's explanation, Swift's most rabid fans have started reading far more into the timing.
One source said: "People online are convinced this isn't just about windows – they think Donna is quietly preparing space for Travis and Taylor to settle down and potentially start a family.
"Forums devoted to Taylor and Travis and their families are filling up with this stuff."
Another added: "The scale of the speculation is wild, but it shows how invested fans are. There's a belief that this could be about making room for a baby, even if there's no confirmation."
'We're Just Having Fun With It'
Jason continued to tease his mother on the podcast about the news story on her renovations, saying sarcastically: "Well, I just wanted to say, mom, they said 'modest home' and it just feels like you're turning this place into a bit of a gilded palace, if I must say. "I think you've changed a little bit. You've had a taste of the good life and now all of a sudden..."
He later added, "We're just having fun with it too, it's amazing and hilarious in an awesome way."
The brothers leaned into the viral moment further, introducing the topic as what Jason called "the most important news" of the week.
The former NFL player said, "We wanted to break this news on the show, but reports have already started to leak out."
He then announced, "Donna Kelce is remodeling her modest Florida home! Let's give it up for Donna!"
Travis joined in, joking: "I told her if she needed me to screw some door hinges in, I could've f------ done it for her."
His remarks came as his professional future also made headlines, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting his latest NFL deal could reach $15million in value.
Another source said: "You've got Travis committing to Kansas City, his relationship with Taylor, and now Donna's home upgrades – fans are connecting dots