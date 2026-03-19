EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift Baby Drama! How Donna Kelce 'Grandmother' Rumors are Erupting Over Her Viral Home Renovation Plans

Donna Kelce has dismissed a viral storm over renovations at her Florida home as "so stupid" – but RadarOnline.com can reveal online speculation over the work is spiraling into far more dramatic territory, with fans claiming the work could signal preparations for a future baby involving her son Travis Kelce and his fiancée Taylor Swift. The frenzy began after a report Donna, 72, the mother of NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce, had filed permits to update her 1,434-square-foot Orlando property by replacing nine windows and six exterior doors.

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Source: MEGA Donna Kelce dismissed the viral storm over her home renovations as 'stupid.'

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What appeared to be routine maintenance quickly ignited social media, where users transformed the report into a meme – and now into a rumor mill suggesting the upgrades were part of a larger plan tied to Travis's high-profile relationship with Taylor. The speculation has intensified amid news of Travis' new one-year, $12million Kansas City Chiefs contract and ongoing discussion of his future with Swift.

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Source: @newheightshow/YOUTUBE Donna Kelce addressed the media attention directly on the 'New Heights' podcast.

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Donna Kelce Shuts Down Rumors

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Source: MEGA The mother of the NFL star filed permits to replace windows and exterior doors.

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Speaking on the New Heights podcast, Donna addressed the attention directly. She said about the story she was getting new windows being considered news: " I'm like... It's so stupid!" She added, "All they're doing is, people are coming to put in my windows on Monday. You know my whole apartment is all windows. It's windows all the way around." Jason responded by joking, "Are you going bulletproof? What's happening here?" Donna replied: "This year, it got so cold down here, it was in the 30s, and I literally had sweat coming down the windows and pools of water in my living room because it couldn't handle it. These are cheap windows that were put in 20 years ago."

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Fans Fuel Baby And Future Rumors

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Source: MEGA Fans connected the home upgrades to Travis’ Kelce's new $12million contract.

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Despite Donna's explanation, Swift's most rabid fans have started reading far more into the timing. One source said: "People online are convinced this isn't just about windows – they think Donna is quietly preparing space for Travis and Taylor to settle down and potentially start a family. "Forums devoted to Taylor and Travis and their families are filling up with this stuff." Another added: "The scale of the speculation is wild, but it shows how invested fans are. There's a belief that this could be about making room for a baby, even if there's no confirmation."

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'We're Just Having Fun With It'

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Source: MEGA The brothers introduced the remodeling project as the most important news of the week.