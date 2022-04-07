Taylor Lautner's Former Child Costar Protests Against Disney For 'Indoctrinating' Children

Sharkboy and Lavagirl actress Taylor Dooley, who portrayed Lavagirl alongside costar Taylor Lautner in the 2005 film, is taking a firm stance against Disney by protesting outside of their Burbank headquarters.

The We Can Be Heroes star took to Instagram Stories with a statement on Wednesday, reading, "Disney has grossly underestimated the power of the parents. What's going on with Disney & their agenda is so sad & disgusting. As a parent, it's our job to protect our children. In Jesus' mighty name, this is where we take back the family. God has called all of us to stand up for such a time as this!!"