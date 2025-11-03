Taking Care of Used in Cold-Weather: Essential Tips to Follow
Nov. 3 2025, Published 1:34 a.m. ET
When it comes to defining the climate in Calgary, the exact word is unpredictable. One day you have the bright sun out and on the other day there is heavy snowfall. As the winter kicks in, Calgarians face a sudden temperature drop that causes the car to get worn out.
Since, there are several used car owners in the city, correct maintenance is essential to make sure that the car performs well and has longevity. You might want to travel through Deerfoot Trail or even have to park your car outside at a sub-zero temperature. In such situations, you need to make sure that the car upkeep is on point.
Keep the battery secure from cold
When temperatures go down it can affect the efficiency of a car’s battery. Used cars Calgarycome with older batteries and you must make it a point to check it first. To be on the safe side, get the battery tested prior to winter. You might need to replace it incase it has less years left. It is a smart decision to apply dielectric grease at the terminals to avoid corrosion. Also, carry jumper cables inside the car trunk as a security measure. You might also want to keep a trickle charger or a dependable battery charger when the car hasn’t been in use for a long time.
Choose the right engine fluids and oils
Your engine oil’s viscocity is a thing to be aware of during Calgary winters. If the oil is thick it can make the engine performance sluggish in cold temperatures. Instead, it is a smart call to opt for a winter-grade oil that comes with a ‘W’ mark and suggested by the car manufacturer or the used car dealer as well. You should upgrade the antifreeze, windshield washer that is rated for -40°C along with the brake fluid. When the fluids are in balance inside the car it keeps the right amount of pressure. Furthermore, it helps to avoid freezing and allows the car to operate seamlessly in winter.
Keep the undercarriage secure from salt damage
Road salt is a necessary feature for safety. But it can cause damage to vehicles by resulting in corrosion and rust in the wheel wells and undercarriage. The used cars in the city are highly vulnerable to this if they have witessed several winters already. You need fix car washes regularly and ask for underbody rinsing for removing the salt debris. You can get a sealant or an anti-rust coating and apply it much before winter to create a protective layer. You can browse through Stampedeauto.com/ and get the necessary suggestions for this.
Finally, you have to get high-end winter tires, else driving through the cold and icy Calgary streets is outright risky. The all season tires typically get hard in cold and start to lose traction. On the other hand, the winter tires can have a better grip on snow-coated roads and stay flexible. You should also keep a check on the tread depth daily, about 5mm is best for secure handling.
Summing it up
It needs some effort on the part of the owner to take care of used cars in Calgary. From taking care of the battery health to selecting the correct fluids, you need to follow the winter care tips on a regular basis. Therefore, with the right amount of attention and opting in for preventive care, a used car can function and stay well during the winter season in Calgary.