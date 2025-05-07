Dating App Serial Killer's Survivor Was 'Blamed By Bumbling Cops' After Being Kidnapped and Assaulted as Authorities Let Monster's Evil Spree Continue — 'They Didn't Believe Me'

The only known survivor from Khalil Wheeler-Weaver's deadly spree has now claimed cops did not believe her at all after she revealed she had been kidnapped and handcuffed inside the killer's car. The new Hulu crime series Murder Has Two Faces puts the spotlight on a lesser known case and how it was completely fumbled by cops, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

The Terrifying Encounter

Source: Essex County Courthouse Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is known as the Tagged killer.

In 2016, Tiffany Taylor agreed to see Wheeler-Weaver again – who she met through a mutual friend – six months after bailing on him during their first encounter. However, this time things took a dark turn. For this meet-up, Wheeler-Weaver wore a ski mask, black gloves, and dark clothes as the duo drove away in one of Taylor's friend's car. Moments later, she would be hit on the head and knock unconscious. Taylor – pregnant at the time – would find herself handcuffed with duct tapped wrapped around her head upon waking up, as Wheeler-Weaver had her in a chokehold while sexually assaulting her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @northjersey/youtube Tiffany Taylor is the only known survivor of Wheeler-Weaver

In order to save herself, Taylor reminded her attacker that proof of their previous texts and conversations were in her phone... which was back at the hotel she was staying at. After Wheeler-Weaver had loosen her handcuffs, the pair headed back to the New Jersey hotel and as soon as they got there Taylor ran to her room, kicked the door and was let in by her friend, as Wheeler-Weaver was left on the other side. Taylor would soon call the cops, but as she described in the crime doc, they were no help at all.

Article continues below advertisement

Police Failure

"When the police finally came I told them that a 'guy tried to kill me," she recalled for the series. In the body cam footage, a cop responded: What injures do you have?" to which Taylor said, "Look at my face... from the duct tape." "So you let him duct tape? Or what happened?" the cop said back.

Article continues below advertisement

The Deadly Reign Ends

Source: @NBCNewYork/youtube Wheeler-Weaver was convicted of three murderers and sentenced to 160 years in prison.

Taylor said in the new interview: "The police told me that my statement got lost and I had to make another one. I gave them everything. The full name. His Facebook. Everything... they didn't believe me at all," and previously said the police treated her like "trash." Just one week after the terrifying encounter, Wheeler-Weaver would murder 20-year-old Sarah Butler, his third murder victim amid his crime spree. He had also taken the lives of Robin West, 19, and Joanne Brown, 33, all between August and November 2016 – using a social networking app known as Tagged to meet his victims. Three years later, Wheeler-Weaver was convicted of all three murders and sentenced to 160 years behind bars, with Taylor being able to tell her story in court.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement