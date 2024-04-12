'SYTYCD' Star Korra Obidi Suffers 'Acid Attack' in London

Korra Obidi, a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, says she was attacked in London by a woman who stabbed and threw a burning liquid on her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Obidi, a dancer and author, documented the aftermath of the alleged attack in videos posted to her Instagram on Thursday.

"Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK," she wrote in the caption of one video, in which she appeared to hyperventilate as she used Coca Cola to wash off the substance she said was hurled at her face.