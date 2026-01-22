Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Sylvester Stallone
Exclusive

Sylvester Stallone Sparks One Major Health Fear With his Latest Gym Post as 'Rocky' Hardman Nears 80

Photo of Sylvester Stallone
Source: MEGA

Sylvester Stallone’s gym post raised fresh health fears as he nears 80.

Jan. 22 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sylvester Stallone has ignited concern among fans after posting an intense gym video of himself possibly pushing his body too hard as he approaches his 80th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The post, shared from the home gym of Stallone's Palm Beach, Florida, mansion, showed the Rocky star lifting heavy weights and flexing tattooed arms while reflecting on the physical toll of aging.

Article continues below advertisement

Stallone's Brutal 80th Birthday Training Regime

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sylvester Stallone
Source: MEGA

Sylvester Stallone trains hard as he nears his 80th birthday.

Stallone, set to turn 80 on July 6, wrote: "Every year it gets harder and harder, but that's why you gotta push harder and harder. Blood, sweat and tears."

While the message drew praise, it also sparked anxiety about whether such punishing workouts are wise at his age.

Fans and fitness experts say the video lands at a sensitive moment.

Stallone's last major public appearance was when he was seen walking with a cane at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., in December, where he was celebrated for his lifetime achievements.

The contrast between that appearance and the ferocity of his training routine has prompted questions about whether the actor is listening to his body.

One of his inner circle told us said: "People love seeing Sly strong, but there's real worry now. At nearly 80, this level of strain feels risky, especially when there are gentler ways to stay mobile and healthy."

Article continues below advertisement

Fan Concerns Over Age and Injury Risk

Photo of Sylvester Stallone
Source: MEGA

Stallone shares an intense workout from his home gym.

Another fan added: "You want him around for many more years, not tearing something trying to prove he's still invincible."

But supporters of the action man online flooded the comments with admiration, though unease surfaced beneath the praise.

One fan gushed online: "He looks incredible for his age, but you can't help thinking he should slow down a bit."

Another said: "There's strength in knowing when to change how you train."

Some fans have also pointed to alternative models of aging in the public eye, urging Stallone to consider softer forms of movement.

One source said: "Look at Mick Jagger, who's 82, or Paul McCartney at 83. They've embraced flexibility, balance work, even ballet-style conditioning to stay agile without grinding their joints down. People worry Sly is stuck in a mindset that bigger effort always means better results."

Article continues below advertisement

The Spiritual Connection to the Gym

Photo of Sylvester Stallone
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood legend refuses to slow down.

Stallone has long defined himself through physical discipline, from Rocky to Rambo, and friends say that identity is hard to loosen.

A source familiar with his routine said: "The gym is almost spiritual for him. He calls it a sanctuary. But the fear is that what once built him could now break him if he doesn't adapt."

Medical professionals who follow celebrity fitness trends note extreme resistance training carries greater risks later in life.

One said: "Heavy lifting can be beneficial, but recovery slows dramatically with age. Incorporating controlled movement, stretching, and balance is often safer and more sustainable."

Despite the concern, Stallone remains busy. He is filming season four of Tulsa King and producing I Play Rocky, a film about the making of his 1976 breakthrough.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Drake and Lily Phillips

EXCLUSIVE: The 'Absolutely Disgusting' Reason Rap Superstar Drake Ditched No-Holds-Barred Porn Star Lily Phillips

Photo David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham

EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Beckham 'Plotted to DIVORCE Parents David and Victoria Beckham' — Before 'Nepo Brat' Realized He Legally Didn't Need To

Hollywood Icon’s Legacy of Overcoming Odds

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sylvester Stallone
Source: MEGA

Stallone continues to chase strength, even as questions grow.

He recently told CBS Mornings: "I really want to be a symbol for how an average person can overcome overwhelming odds."

Stallone rose from poverty in New York to become one of Hollywood's defining action stars.

After struggling as a writer and actor, he found global fame with Rocky, earning Oscar nominations and creating an enduring cultural icon.

He cemented his status with Rambo, built a decades-long career across film and television, launched successful franchises, won a Golden Globe, and became a symbol of resilience, discipline, and reinvention.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.