Sylvester Stallone Sparks One Major Health Fear With his Latest Gym Post as 'Rocky' Hardman Nears 80

Stallone, set to turn 80 on July 6, wrote: "Every year it gets harder and harder, but that's why you gotta push harder and harder. Blood, sweat and tears."

While the message drew praise, it also sparked anxiety about whether such punishing workouts are wise at his age.

Fans and fitness experts say the video lands at a sensitive moment.

Stallone's last major public appearance was when he was seen walking with a cane at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., in December, where he was celebrated for his lifetime achievements.

The contrast between that appearance and the ferocity of his training routine has prompted questions about whether the actor is listening to his body.

One of his inner circle told us said: "People love seeing Sly strong, but there's real worry now. At nearly 80, this level of strain feels risky, especially when there are gentler ways to stay mobile and healthy."