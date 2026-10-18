EXCLUSIVE: How Sylvester Stallone's Multiple Back Operations Have Killed Off His Stunt Career
Oct. 18 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET
Sylvester Stallone has revealed nine back operations have ended his stunt career, admitting decades of punishing action sequences have left him physically unable to perform the explosive fights that made him a Hollywood icon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old actor, whose roles in Rocky and Rambo established him as one of cinema's most recognizable action stars, has undergone multiple spinal procedures alongside shoulder and neck surgeries.
Nine Back Operations End Stunt Career
Now starring as Mafia boss Dwight 'The General' Manfredi in Paramount+'s Tulsa King, Stallone has been forced to adapt his performances to accommodate his increasingly restricted physical abilities.
Discussing his character's intimidating presence, Stallone explained that projecting danger no longer requires the extraordinary athleticism that defined his earlier career.
He said: "He has a certain physicality because of his aura."
The movie star, who has spent more than five decades performing physically demanding roles, said his experiences meeting elderly criminals had influenced his portrayal of Manfredi.
The action star hero: "I've met gangsters who are 75 years old, and they're frightening because they're so feral. You know they're different."
Stallone explained his latest character's capacity for sudden violence was more important than demonstrating conventional physical strength.
He added: "They have a certain kind of look, but they're charming. You know that thing can switch to a wolf. I thought, you know, I could pull this off."
Fight Scenes Now Beyond His Reach
However, the veteran performer acknowledged that elaborate fight sequences involving multiple opponents were now beyond his capabilities.
"As for fighting six guys at once, no," he explained.
Stallone insisted Tulsa King had increasingly accommodated his age and physical limitations rather than attempting to recreate the action sequences of his younger years.
He noted, "So I think we've done it age-appropriately, and you'll see that, especially in this season."
Stallone added: "I literally can't do any more stunts. I've had nine back operations."
His admission follows further revelations about the extraordinary physical demands he imposed upon himself while establishing his Hollywood career.
'Rocky' Star Reveals Extreme Bodybuilding
Stallone has described developing an unhealthy obsession with achieving the muscular physique required for his most famous characters.
During preparations for Rocky III, released in 1982, the actor claimed his body fat dropped to just 2.6 percent, while his eating habits became increasingly disordered.
He described his fixation as "literally an obsessive body-worship kind of thing."
Stallone also acknowledged using performance-enhancing substances, rejecting suggestions the extreme physiques associated with action cinema could always be achieved naturally.
He said: "Nobody does it without additives and drugs, period. I don't care what they say."
His physical difficulties now extend beyond his back, with the actor revealing he has undergone two shoulder operations and three neck fusions.
The injuries have accompanied a period of reflection ahead of his memoir, The Steps, named after the Philadelphia staircase immortalized in Rocky.
Stallone has also discussed childhood abuse, his identification with the traumatized soldier John Rambo in First Blood, and the personal regrets accumulated throughout his career.
Sylvester Stallone Reflects on Hollywood Legacy
Despite his physical limitations, Stallone continues portraying Manfredi in Tulsa King, relying increasingly on dialogue, menace, and characterization rather than dangerous physical confrontations.
Born in New York in 1946, Stallone rose from poverty and repeated rejection to become one of Hollywood's most enduring stars.
He achieved international fame after writing and starring in 1976's Rocky, which won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
His portrayal of underdog boxer Rocky Balboa established him as a cultural icon, while the Rambo franchise cemented his action-hero status.
Across five decades, Stallone built a multimillion-dollar career as an actor, writer, director, and producer, later enjoying renewed success with The Expendables and Tulsa King.
Critics have said his movie legacy rests on resilience, reinvention, and characters who embody determination against seemingly impossible odds.