EXCLUSIVE: How Sylvester Stallone's Multiple Back Operations Have Killed Off His Stunt Career

Now starring as Mafia boss Dwight 'The General' Manfredi in Paramount+'s Tulsa King, Stallone has been forced to adapt his performances to accommodate his increasingly restricted physical abilities.

Discussing his character's intimidating presence, Stallone explained that projecting danger no longer requires the extraordinary athleticism that defined his earlier career.

He said: "He has a certain physicality because of his aura."

The movie star, who has spent more than five decades performing physically demanding roles, said his experiences meeting elderly criminals had influenced his portrayal of Manfredi.

The action star hero: "I've met gangsters who are 75 years old, and they're frightening because they're so feral. You know they're different."

Stallone explained his latest character's capacity for sudden violence was more important than demonstrating conventional physical strength.

He added: "They have a certain kind of look, but they're charming. You know that thing can switch to a wolf. I thought, you know, I could pull this off."