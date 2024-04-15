Sydney Rocked by Second Stabbing in Two Days After Assailant Attacks Bishop During Monday Mass: Report

One of Australia’s largest cities was rocked by another stabbing this week after a knife-wielding assailant attacked a bishop and three worshippers during an evening mass, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a shocking incident to come just two days after an assailant launched a devastating stabbing rampage inside a Sydney mall on Saturday, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and three worshippers were reportedly attacked during a service at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in the city of Wakeley on Monday night.