Sydney Rocked by Second Stabbing in Two Days After Assailant Attacks Bishop During Monday Mass: Report
One of Australia’s largest cities was rocked by another stabbing this week after a knife-wielding assailant attacked a bishop and three worshippers during an evening mass, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a shocking incident to come just two days after an assailant launched a devastating stabbing rampage inside a Sydney mall on Saturday, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel and three worshippers were reportedly attacked during a service at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in the city of Wakeley on Monday night.
According to New South Wales police, the second attack occurred just after 7 PM local time on Monday when a man dressed in a dark hoodie approached the altar where Bishop Emmanuel was preaching and allegedly stabbed the bishop multiple times.
Horrifying footage captured the moment of the attack, and it showed Bishop Emmanuel being assaulted as worshippers rushed to his aid.
The violence sparked unrest outside the church. Hundreds reportedly started protesting and throwing objects at police barriers.
According to investigators, the crowd outside the church believed that the alleged attacker was still inside. Bottles and bricks were hurled at police officers who responded to the scene to maintain control.
Some rioters even allegedly cheered as property damage at the church occurred.
“A large police response is underway, and the public is urged to avoid the area,” a spokesperson for NSW Police said in a statement on Monday night.
Four people, including Bishop Emmanuel and Father Isaac Royel, were injured in the attack and subsequently taken to the hospital.
A statement from the church later revealed that both were in stable condition.
“Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries,” the NSW spokesperson also said. The spokesman further confirmed that all four victims suffered “non-life-threatening injuries.”
The authorities have since launched an investigation into the motives behind Monday night’s attack.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident in Wakeley this week came shortly after another deadly attack left six people murdered in Westfield Bondi Junction by an assailant on Saturday.
NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke said in a press conference that the 40-year-old attacker walked into the mall on Saturday afternoon and left before returning with a knife at around 3:20 PM local time.
The knife-wielding assailant was later shot and killed by a police officer.
“He turned, faced her, raised a knife, and the officer opened fire, killing the suspect," Cooke said during a press conference.
“This all happened very, very quickly — the officer that was in the vicinity attended on her own, was guided to the location of the offender by people who were in the center,” Cooke continued. “She took the actions that she did saving a range of people’s lives."
Six people were murdered before the suspect was killed on Saturday. A nine-month-old baby, whose mother was reportedly killed in the attack, was among the wounded.