Apprehended: Cops Arrest Suspect in Case of Maryland Mother of Five Murdered on Hiking Trail

Authorities have announced an arrest of a 23-year-old El Salvadoran man in connection with the murder of Rachel Morin in Maryland last August, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a news conference for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez was taken into custody on June 14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a 10-month investigation that included use of investigative genetic genealogy, Front Page Detectives reported.