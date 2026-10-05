'Survivor' Star, 41, 'Wanted by FBI' After Vanishing With Son, 16 — Ex-Husband Was Granted Sole Custody Following Nasty Divorce

Huffman was granted sole custody of Harper earlier this year following a bitter divorce from Dugan. The couple married in 2009, two years after starring on Survivor.

Dugan has been on the run with Harper for more than a month, and Huffman has issued a desperate plea for his son to return to the stable home life the pair were building.

"Harper's safety and wellbeing is my top priority right now, and getting him back safely is extremely important," he told the Daily Mail, adding that the father and son "have such a good relationship."

"I had set up a good routine for him at my home, with school, and therapists, and tutors, and church youth groups. He was really coming into his own and had a very stable life with me. I hate that he's been ripped away," Huffman lamented to the outlet.