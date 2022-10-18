Rapper Featured In 'SuperFly' Sentenced To 50 To Life In Prison For Sexual Assaults On Women, Girls
A man who was featured in the movie "SuperFly" has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, Radar has learned.
Kaalan Walker, a Los Angeles-based rapper and actor, was convicted of sexually assaulting seven people, including three juveniles. The 27-year-old was also ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender for crimes dating to 2013, according to reports.
A Van Nuys jury convicted Walker of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, two counts of rape of an intoxication victim and one count of assault with intent to commit oral copulation on April 18.
Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace called Walker a "predator" because of his assaults on women and teenagers from 2013-2018. Walker reportedly found his victims via Instagram and Twitter. He targeted aspiring models and actresses before luring them to places he said were booked for music videos and photo shoots.
The bookings were all a facade, and instead Walker assaulted the women and girls. “When they said ‘Stop,’ he didn’t care,” Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi told the jury of Walker during the trial in March, according to City News Service.
According to Walker's attorneys, the rapper did not force the women to do anything. Instead, the attorneys claim, the allegations were retaliation for the false photo shoots and music video sets.
Andrew Flier, Walker's attorney, said the rapper's career has been destroyed from "a living nightmare" that the victims created. According to the New York Post, Walker was arrested in September 2018 and released on bond. He was detained once again after he was found guilty.
Walker also played a role in 2017 film "Kings."