Sugarland Singer Jennifer Nettles 'Too Busy' For Band: 'She's Focused On Other Things'
Sugarland songbird Jennifer Nettles' acting career is taking flight — but musical partner Kristian Bush fears the Farmer Wants a Wife star's soaring success will leave him high and dry, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The country duo hasn't released an album in five years, and an insider dishes, "Jennifer is way too busy these days to think much about Sugarland. They haven't broken up — but Kristian has been left to cool his heels, while Jennifer chases other dreams."
Nettles, 48, got her big Hollywood break portraying Dolly Parton's mother, Avie Lee, in 2015's Coat of Many Colors — the Jolene singer's biopic — and ever since, her non-singing efforts have become increasingly important, tipsters spilled.
The ambitious blonde is hosting Fox's reality dating contest Farmer Wants a Wife and landed a plum part in the upcoming remake of The Exorcist.
Now, industry insiders worry Bush, 53, is losing his longtime collaborator.
Sugarland burst onto the Nashville scene in 2004 with the hit Baby Girl and has notched five number ones, including Already Gone. The country pair has been nominated four times for a Grammy, nabbing one golden statue over their career.
Jennifer and Kristian made their big Grammy stage debut in 2006 at the 46th annual award show, performing Something More.
Though the duo signed a new record deal in 2019, spies say Nettles has grown more interested in her solo gigs.
In the meantime, Bush has stayed busy as a touring guitarist for Rita Wilson — Tom Hanks' warbling wife — and formed the band Dark Water with brother Brandon and pal Benji Shanks.
But moles say he has a sinking feeling about Sugarland's future.
"Jennifer is really focused on other things," blabbed the insider. "And if The Exorcist movie is a hit, Kristian fears that may be the end of Sugarland!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Sugarland's rep for comment.