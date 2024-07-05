Man Allegedly Strangles Escort in Hotel, Leading to Her Death: Police

Your tip
Man Accused of Strangling, Assaulting Escort in Las Vegas Hotel Before Leaving Her to Die: Court Documents

Source: Unsplash; Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Jason Kendall reportedly called police to say the woman was overdosing in his room, officials said.

Jul. 5 2024, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

A Nevada man turned himself in to police after he allegedly strangled an escort in his hotel room, causing her to die from her injuries days later, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers went to Spring Valley Hospital on the evening of June 12 after learning about a patient who had been brought in and was likely the victim of a battery, Front Page Detectives reported.

Source: MEGA

Cops in Las Vegas were called to the hospital for a patient who was likely the victim of battery, officials said.

Court documents obtained by KLAS-TV show the victim was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Officials said the victim, identified as Larissa Garcia, remained in critical condition until she passed away on June 21.

Source: UNSPLASH

Law enforcement launched an investigation and 35-year-old Jason Kendall was identified as a suspect.

Kendall reportedly called police on June 12 and said a woman was overdosing in his room, court documents state.

Source: UNSPLASH

Jason Kendall initially called police saying Garcia was overdosing in his hotel room, police said.

Security then went to the hotel room and found the victim with a cut to the jaw. Medical tests were conducted and showed no signs of drugs or alcohol in her system, officials said.

Video footage obtained by investigators allegedly shows Kendall and Garcia meeting in the lobby of the Palms Casino Resort, and Kendall then later leaving alone.

Kendall and Garcia were in contact with each other after he saw an advertisement for her escort services, police said.

Source: UNSPLASH

Kendall ended up going to the police station and turning himself in, police said.

Kendall paid Garcia $2,000 for sex, but when she “requested additional payment,” he claims he “snapped,” according to court documents.

He allegedly hit Garcia in the face, choked her for several minutes, then allegedly sexually assaulted her, the documents claim, alleging he said he “drug her away from the door and left."

Once he left the hotel, he called about the overdose, according to investigators.

On June 28, Kendall went to the LVMPD headquarters and surrendered to law enforcement.

A nurse reportedly noted that Garcia had been “possibly suffocated.” Kendall spoke to investigators and he allegedly “confessed to a strangulation and sexual assault," according to police.

Kendall was arrested and charged with open murder, sexual assault, and battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault, officials said.

He was booked into the Clark County Jail and was denied bail.

