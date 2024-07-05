Man Allegedly Strangles Escort in Hotel, Leading to Her Death: Police

Man Accused of Strangling, Assaulting Escort in Las Vegas Hotel Before Leaving Her to Die: Court Documents
A Nevada man turned himself in to police after he allegedly strangled an escort in his hotel room, causing her to die from her injuries days later, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers went to Spring Valley Hospital on the evening of June 12 after learning about a patient who had been brought in and was likely the victim of a battery, Front Page Detectives reported.
Law enforcement launched an investigation and 35-year-old Jason Kendall was identified as a suspect.
Kendall reportedly called police on June 12 and said a woman was overdosing in his room, court documents state.
- Biden is a ‘Puppet Whose Strings are Being Pulled’: Bombshell Claims Swirl Around the Aging Prez — and Whether He’s Being Controlled by a ‘Cabal’ of Power Hungry Dems
- Hunter’s Shame: Convicted Felon First Son Tried to Silence Baby Mama With $250K Payment, Asked Her to Single-Parent His Illegitimate Child
- Don’t Mess With Machete: Danny Trejo Fights 'Coward' Who Hurled Water Balloon at Him During Fourth of July Parade
Security then went to the hotel room and found the victim with a cut to the jaw. Medical tests were conducted and showed no signs of drugs or alcohol in her system, officials said.
Video footage obtained by investigators allegedly shows Kendall and Garcia meeting in the lobby of the Palms Casino Resort, and Kendall then later leaving alone.
Kendall and Garcia were in contact with each other after he saw an advertisement for her escort services, police said.
Kendall paid Garcia $2,000 for sex, but when she “requested additional payment,” he claims he “snapped,” according to court documents.
He allegedly hit Garcia in the face, choked her for several minutes, then allegedly sexually assaulted her, the documents claim, alleging he said he “drug her away from the door and left."
Once he left the hotel, he called about the overdose, according to investigators.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
On June 28, Kendall went to the LVMPD headquarters and surrendered to law enforcement.
A nurse reportedly noted that Garcia had been “possibly suffocated.” Kendall spoke to investigators and he allegedly “confessed to a strangulation and sexual assault," according to police.
Kendall was arrested and charged with open murder, sexual assault, and battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault, officials said.
He was booked into the Clark County Jail and was denied bail.