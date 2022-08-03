'It Was Him Or Me': Brave Convenience Store Owner, 80, Shoots Robber Armed With AR-15

Cope said in hindsight, he felt something was off when he noticed the dark-colored BMW SUV pulled up right to the shop instead of one of the nearby parking spots.

"And then I saw them getting out of the car in masks and with guns," the Norco Market & Liquor owner told the New York Post. "I figured what was going to happen. I just knew they were armed and masked and that they were coming in, so I was ready for them."

In that moment, he thought, "It was either him or me, and I was a little bit faster."