Shooting At Birthday Party In South Carolina Leaves One Man Dead, Cops Say

birthday party shooting
Source: Greenville Police Department; MEGA
By:

Aug. 3 2022, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

A South Carolina suspect is accused of killing a man after a fight broke out during a birthday party, authorities said.

Police in Greenville arrested Zaquez Tremaine Jenkins, 26, and charged him with with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and aggravated breach of peace in connection with the deadly July 30 incident.

Around 12:30 a.m., Jenkins was attending the party at the Good Time Events venue when the fight began and spilled into the parking lot, according to WYFF, citing an arrest warrant

Security video allegedly shows Jenkins shot Daveion Lloyd Jackson, 26, police said, the station reported.

Jackson was rushed to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

The suspect was also shot, but he was able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening wounds, according to WYFF.

According to Greenville Police Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, a third man was also treated for injuries sustained after he was beaten.

Jenkins was being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.

