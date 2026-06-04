EXCLUSIVE: Stevie Wonder's Lust for One of Hollywood's Fieriest Bombshells Revealed After He 'Sensed Her Beauty'
June 4 2026, Updated 3:19 p.m. ET
Sharon Stone has revealed one of the most memorable compliments of her life came from Stevie Wonder – with the sightless music icon leaving the actress stunned after praising her beauty in an encounter she still dines out on decades later.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Stone, 68, reflected on the exchange as she continues to defy expectations approaching her 70th birthday.
'Sharon, I'm Blind, I'm Not Stupid.'
The Basic Instinct star recently attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Fjord while also balancing a role in season three of HBO's Euphoria and several film projects, including In Memoriam.
Amid reflections on aging, career longevity and relationships, Stone recalled meeting Wonder, 76, at a Hollywood gathering where the singer's admiration left a lasting impression.
A source close to Stone told us: "Sharon has received compliments from some of the most famous men in the world, but this one has always stood out. What struck her was that Stevie wasn't reacting to appearances in the conventional sense. He seemed to have a total lust for her as he was able to sense her presence, confidence, and charisma, which made the compliment feel even more meaningful."
Stone said about the encounter: "I was at a party and I was introduced to Stevie. He's so lovely, and he's sitting there and says to me – holding my hand, 'Sharon, I just wanted to tell you, you are so beautiful.'
"I just looked at him and said, 'Stevie, you're blind!'
"He didn't even skip a beat. He just got this big grin and said, 'Sharon, I'm blind, I'm not stupid.'"
Sharon Opens Up About Aging
The actress admitted she is still adjusting to the idea of approaching 70.
She added: "I will turn 70 in less than two years. I was driving down the street and I was counting (my age), and I didn't think I counted correctly.
"I had to pull over. I thought, 'The numbers don't go like this. That's not how numbers go.'"
A source said: "Sharon has never embraced the idea that age should define what a woman can do. She remains active, ambitious and engaged in new projects, and she genuinely doesn't see herself through the lens of aging."
Stone credits exercise, sleep and moderation for maintaining her energy.
She said: "I don't think there's any big secret. The things that people say you should do, I actually do them."
Her Greatest Joy Beyond Hollywood
Away from Hollywood, Stone said her greatest fulfilment has come from raising her three adopted sons, Roan, 25, Laird, 21, and Quinn, 19, amid a rollercoaster romantic life.
The actress has previously spoken openly about the challenges of online dating, including being removed from the dating app Bumble after users reported her profile as fake.
She also recalled an unsuccessful date with a man she later discovered was struggling with addiction.
Professionally, Stone remains proud of her work but has long resisted being defined solely by Basic Instinct.
She said: "Many people are really stuck on the construct of Basic Instinct, and you have to understand that happened in 1992."
Now starring alongside Zendaya and Jacob Elordi in Euphoria, Stone is enthusiastic about the next generation of performers.
She said: "I think Zendaya is one of the greatest actress talents that we have today."
Reflecting on women supporting one another, Stone added: "We can be generous in the way we speak and open conversations with each other. We can be embracive and warm with each other."