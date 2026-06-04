EXCLUSIVE: Stevie Wonder's Lust for One of Hollywood's Fieriest Bombshells Revealed After He 'Sensed Her Beauty'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Stone, 68, reflected on the exchange as she continues to defy expectations approaching her 70th birthday.

Sharon Stone has revealed one of the most memorable compliments of her life came from Stevie Wonder – with the sightless music icon leaving the actress stunned after praising her beauty in an encounter she still dines out on decades later.

The Basic Instinct star recently attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Fjord while also balancing a role in season three of HBO's Euphoria and several film projects, including In Memoriam.

Amid reflections on aging, career longevity and relationships, Stone recalled meeting Wonder, 76, at a Hollywood gathering where the singer's admiration left a lasting impression.

A source close to Stone told us: "Sharon has received compliments from some of the most famous men in the world, but this one has always stood out. What struck her was that Stevie wasn't reacting to appearances in the conventional sense. He seemed to have a total lust for her as he was able to sense her presence, confidence, and charisma, which made the compliment feel even more meaningful."

Stone said about the encounter: "I was at a party and I was introduced to Stevie. He's so lovely, and he's sitting there and says to me – holding my hand, 'Sharon, I just wanted to tell you, you are so beautiful.'

"I just looked at him and said, 'Stevie, you're blind!'

"He didn't even skip a beat. He just got this big grin and said, 'Sharon, I'm blind, I'm not stupid.'"