EXCLUSIVE: Steve McQueen's Family in $70Million Art War — Granddaughter Says Icon's Jackson Pollock Painting Was 'Stolen' After Botched Motorcycle Swap

The Getaway hunk transferred the painting to the married couple, but the deal fell apart after one of the Borcherts "crashed" the motorcycle, and the title deed for the Latigo Canyon site was never transferred, the lawsuit states.

"Steve McQueen made a demand for the return of the Pollock painting within a reasonable time thereafter," the lawsuit states. "However, the Borcherts failed to return the painting to Steve McQueen."

After the King of Cool suffered a heart attack and died at age 50 in 1980 following surgery to remove tumors from his neck and stomach, "the Borcherts failed to return the painting to his estate," states the claim filed in August in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Since then, "the Borcherts have passed, their respective estates have settled, and the Pollock painting is now in the possession of Brent Borchert, their son," who is the one being sued, said Molly's lawyers.