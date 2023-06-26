Game Over: Former 'Basketball Wives' Star Tasha Marbury Divorce From Ex-NBA Star Stephon Finalized

The couple’s marriage hit the skids about 10-years ago when it was revealed Stephon was having an affair with the family’s personal chef, Thurayyah Mitchell and he reportedly offered to pay $900k in hush money to keep his wife and the New York Knicks front office from finding out.

Mitchell was axed in 2006 but filed a sexual harassment complaint in 2010 when Stephon stopped sending the hush-cash after shelling out $600k.

“It is uncontroverted that during Ms. Mitchell’s employment, she had a sexual relationship with Stephon Marbury which she described as occurring on approximately five occasions,” an arbitrator found, according to a 2012 New York Post article.

