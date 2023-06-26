Game Over: Former 'Basketball Wives' Star Tasha Marbury Divorce From Ex-NBA Star Stephon Finalized
It’s game over for the turbulent marriage between Basketball Wives star Tasha Marbury and her NBA husband Stephon, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
“Stephon and I, we are on good terms, so I don’t want to say anything – anything bad,” Tasha told RadarOnline.com. “We’re divorced but it’s amicable. We’re happy. We are good where we are.”
The couple, who have two children, were quietly hashing out their divorce since 2020 and the terms were finalized on June 12, 2023, according to court documents filed in New York’s Westchester County Supreme Court.
Tasha, 47, politely declined to spill the details of the settlement with the basketball phenom currently serving as a head coach for a basketball team in China.
The couple’s marriage hit the skids about 10-years ago when it was revealed Stephon was having an affair with the family’s personal chef, Thurayyah Mitchell and he reportedly offered to pay $900k in hush money to keep his wife and the New York Knicks front office from finding out.
Mitchell was axed in 2006 but filed a sexual harassment complaint in 2010 when Stephon stopped sending the hush-cash after shelling out $600k.
“It is uncontroverted that during Ms. Mitchell’s employment, she had a sexual relationship with Stephon Marbury which she described as occurring on approximately five occasions,” an arbitrator found, according to a 2012 New York Post article.
The entire ordeal remained dormant until the VH1 reality star and Basketball Wives co-star Evelyn Lozado wrote about the messy affair in her 2013 book Inner Circle.
The book also revealed that Stephon was against Tasha’s decision to become a cast member for the reality show’s fifth season – but she had already signed the contract.