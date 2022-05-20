Spencer Pratt Claims Amber Heard Turned Down Brody Jenner's Advances: 'She Came Out Here With A Mission'
Spencer Pratt addressed the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp defamation trial, alleging "she came here with a mission" and turned down Brody Jenner when he approached her for a date 20 years ago.
The Hills reality star, 38, didn't sugarcoat his co-star allegedly being rejected by Heard in a Los Angeles club decades ago, bringing up the embarrassing topic while speaking to Heather McDonald on her Juicy Scoop podcast Thursday.
"We were like 20 in a club. Brody and I go up, and Brody’s gonna hit on Amber,” Pratt recalled.
“She just moved out here from Texas, and we’re quizzing her. He’s trying to, you know, date her or go on a date — however Brody would like it worded," he continued.
According to Pratt, Heard wasn't having it and brutally shot down Brody.
“She’s like, ‘I’m not going on a date with you,'” she reportedly told Caitlyn Jenner's son while revealing she was dating someone much more successful.
"And he’s like, ‘Huh?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m already dating a famous director. I’m gonna be a movie star. I wouldn’t dare go on a date [with you],'" Pratt claimed.
He also alleged that Brody fired back with a bizarre diss, telling Heard she should go to the doctor.
“What you should do is get to a doctor and get that mole removed because that looks cancerous," he allegedly told her.
“And he was serious!” Pratt squealed, saying the moment is “engrained in [his] brain” forever.
According to the reality star, Heard came out here with her sights set on stardom.
"And to me, I see this now, I'm like, 'She did it, she did it' not how she probably [intended] ... from 19, came out here, I think she was a cowgirl, I think her dad was a cowboy, she said, I could be making this part up," he told Heather, adding, "From the jump, she came out here with a mission."
Heard is currently locked in a legal battle with her famous ex-husband after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post claiming to be a domestic abuse survivor.
Depp sued her for $50 million, claiming her "false" allegations cost him several movie roles, including a $22.5 million contract for Pirates 6. Heard countersued him for $100 million, alleging he was attempting to tarnish her reputation.