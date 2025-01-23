Speed Meets Security: Huntress and Forte Racing Unite for the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Kyle Hanslovan, the fearless founder and CEO of Huntress, is taking his passion for speed and cybersecurity to a new level as the company partners with Forte Racing for the iconic Rolex 24 at Daytona. Imagine a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 tearing through the track at 200 mph, adorned with “Cybersecurity for All.” Its accompanying trailer drives the message home: “Outpace Hackers with Huntress Managed Security.”

On January 25, this electrifying collaboration will debut, showcasing more than just logos—but rather a vivid testament to the shared values of precision and resilience that define the racetrack and the cybersecurity world and the teamwork that brings them to life.