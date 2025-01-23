Your tip
Speed Meets Security: Huntress and Forte Racing Unite for the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jan. 23 2025, Published 2:00 a.m. ET

Kyle Hanslovan, the fearless founder and CEO of Huntress, is taking his passion for speed and cybersecurity to a new level as the company partners with Forte Racing for the iconic Rolex 24 at Daytona. Imagine a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 tearing through the track at 200 mph, adorned with “Cybersecurity for All.” Its accompanying trailer drives the message home: “Outpace Hackers with Huntress Managed Security.”

On January 25, this electrifying collaboration will debut, showcasing more than just logos—but rather a vivid testament to the shared values of precision and resilience that define the racetrack and the cybersecurity world and the teamwork that brings them to life.

“Cybersecurity and racing have more in common than you’d think,” Hanslovan remarked. “Whether you’re chasing hackers or shaving seconds off lap times, success demands precision and resilience. This partnership isn’t just about branding—it’s about our shared drive for performance and innovation.”

A former NSA cyberwarfare expert turned cybersecurity entrepreneur, Hanslovan has built Huntress with a mission to democratize cybersecurity for small and mid-sized businesses. Now, he’s shifting gears, bringing his message to the international stage of endurance racing.

Forte Racing, a rising IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship contender, shares Huntress’s commitment to excellence. Team Principal Shane Seneviratne described the partnership as a natural synergy: “Whether delivering enterprise-grade cybersecurity or racing a Lamborghini engineered for power and precision, our collaboration proves that high performance and accessibility can go hand in hand.”

The driver roster for the Huntress-branded Lamborghini is equally compelling, featuring Misha Goikhberg, Mario Farnbacher, Parker Kligerman, and Franck Perera. These drivers embody the skill and determination needed to tackle the grueling 24-hour race. NASCAR driver and NBC pit reporter Kligerman reflected, The Rolex 24 is a relentless test of focus and endurance. Knowing Huntress has our backs against cyber threats allows us to focus entirely on the race. Teamwork and preparation make all the difference.”

For Huntress, this partnership serves as a metaphor for its core mission: equipping businesses with the tools to confidently confront cyber threats. By aligning with Forte Racing, Hanslovan aims to inspire small and mid-sized companies, demonstrating that they can outpace formidable adversaries with the right strategy and support.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona starts on January 25, with live coverage on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, and YouTube. Fans can also follow updates and behind-the-scenes content on Forte Racing and Huntress’s social media channels.

As the Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 roars across the finish line and Huntress continues to protect businesses on the digital frontlines, this partnership underscores a universal truth: success is built on precision, innovation, and teamwork—whether on the track or in cyberspace.

