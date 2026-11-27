Maegan Hamm Gasque, 28, faces charges of sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, with a victim under the age of 16.

A South Carolina teacher has been arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student, RadarOnline.com can report.

Maegan Hamm Gasque claims the sexual relationship was consensual, despite the law saying otherwise.

She claimed their relationship was consensual, despite the law saying otherwise. The relationship apparently did not start until the student had already graduated from the school in March.

The former Greenwood High School teacher made a confession to two Greenwood School District 50 employees and resigned from the position on November 6. Gasque was part of the school's Multilingual Learner department as an English teacher.

Two arrest warrants were issued for Gasque for two different victims.

Another warrant says Gasque also had s-x with the 15-year-old three times in May. The investigators said one encounter took place at the student's home and the other two times at Gasque's place after picking him up from school.

One arrest warrant alleges she had s-x with the 16-year-old at a Red Roof Inn on three separate occasions between February and March.

According to an update from Atlanta journalist Cody Alcorn, a Greenwood County sheriff's investigator claims Gasque had sexual relations with two students, ages 15 and 16.

The Greenwood School District provided a statement regarding the situation, prioritizing the allegations and saying they are cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.

"The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priorities," the statement read. "Allegations of this nature are deeply concerning and do not reflect the professional standards and expectations we have for employees entrusted with the education and care of our students."

In an effort to support the students and families, the district urged anyone with concerns to contact their local principal for assistance during the ongoing legal process. They did not comment any further on the details of the allegations to protect the case and student privacy.