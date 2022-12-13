South Carolina Mom Arrested After Her 6-Month-Old Died From Ingesting Fentanyl: Report
A South Carolina woman who was doing fentanyl near her infant daughter, causing her to die, was arrested, Radar has learned.
Brittany Michelle Hamilton, 36, of North Augusta, called police on Oct. 27 to report that her 6-month-old was unresponsive and turning blue. Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Green Forest Drive and attempted to perform CPR on the baby.
When first responders arrived, they took over, doing chest compressions on the child, but the baby was unable to be revived.
According to police, Hamilton ingested fentanyl in close proximity of the baby, which caused the child to ingest some of the drugs, causing her death.
The Augusta Chronicle reported that Hamilton told police she laid the baby down for a nap, and when she went to check on the child, she was lying face down in the bed. The outlet reported that a police report stated that the baby ingested 80 nanograms per millimeter of fentanyl.
Hamilton was arrested that day on drug charges before later being charged with murder by child abuse on Dec. 12, according to WJBF. She is being held with bond.