Beyonce's Nephew Julez Fires Back Amid Pregnancy Claims: 'It's Fabricated'

Solange Knowles' son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., shut down claims that he impregnated a young woman and got upset when she wouldn't take a Plan B pill.

"Now usually, I wouldn't speak on this typa stuff, but this time, I'm not gonna let y'all drag my family for something that is [fabricated]," the 17-year-old wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Stories post on Monday, showing an alleged text message from the woman "today" which read, "Julezzzzzz tell them it's fakeeee. Pleaseeeeeeeeeeeeeee."

His denial came after claims surfaced stating that he allegedly told her that "makes you less attractive" because she didn't want to take the pill.