'SoHo Karen' Miya Ponsetto Strikes Plea Deal For Hate Crime, Avoids Jail Time

In the viral clip, she demanded he return her phone, frantically grabbing at Harrold as he tried to get away from her through the front door.

She was arrested for the incident in January 2021 and charged with a hate crime in June, for which she pleaded not guilty.

"The charges alleged are a brazen and clear overreach of the intent of the statute. In sum, they are absurd, and a perversion of our legal system," Ponsetto's lawyer, Paul D'Emilia, argued at the time.