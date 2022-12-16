Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime
Exclusive Details

Police Announce Arrest In Connection To Murder Of Rapper Snootie Wild

Williams
Source: Houston Police Department; MEGA

Ivory Duke Williams.

By:

Dec. 16 2022, Published 1:14 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A man was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Houston police announced the arrest of Ivory Duke Williams, 22, in connection to the Feb. 25 murder of Snootie Wild, also known as LaPreston Porter, in Houston. Williams is facing a murder charge in the 185th State District Court.

The incident took place at approximately 2 a.m. Feb. 25. Police found the rapper in a ditch with gunshot wounds to the neck and head, and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Snootie Wild's social media pages state that he died the next day.

Article continues below advertisement

According to police, a woman told them that her vehicle had gotten stuck in a ditch and several strangers stops to help her. Police say Porter then walked up to her and pointed at a gun at her before she ran away. She said she heard gunshots, but she did not know it was Porter who had gotten shot.

Article continues below advertisement

The woman then called 911 before the unknown suspects sped off in a dark-colored sedan. Police later identified Williams as a suspect and arrested him Dec. 14 without incident, according to Local Memphis.

Snootie Wild is one of many rappers who have garnered attention coming out Memphis. Snootie Wild has performed with many other artists, including Yo Gotti, another big-name rapper who's from Memphis.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.