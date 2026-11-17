'SNL' Star Heidi Gardner's Director Boyfriend Dead at 43 as Police Probe His Shocking Passing
Nov. 17 2026, Updated 5:42 p.m. ET
Saturday Night Live star Heidi Gardner's filmmaker boyfriend has died at the age of 43.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Ray Tintori was found dead inside his New York apartment by his friends last Tuesday, as police continue to investigate the situation.
Tintori's Death Did Not 'Appear Criminal'
A source told a publication his passing did not "appear criminal" and "no drug paraphernalia was found on the scene."
Gardner has since been grieving the major loss, insiders close to the situation told TMZ, adding that she is being supported by family and friends.
Tintori previously opened up about his romance with the comic actress, 43, in July of last year, calling her "prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I've ever met" in an Instagram post marking her birthday.
The post featured a series of images of the two together, including snapshots of them seen kissing, hugging and riding horses.
'I've Just Been Falling Faster Everyday'
"My favorite song in the world is you singing softly in my ear. My favorite color is the gold at the center of your eyes," the post continued. "I remember the first time we saw each other and how you laughed with your whole body the second our eyes met, and I immediately fell so fast."
"I've just been falling faster every day," he added. "You are the s-xiest woman who ever lived, in every single manner of clothing, hair, and old age makeup. I'm crushing on you so deep, endlessly."
"You hold my heart perfectly and love me so proper. You carry the party in your eyes and move like a modern dancer everywhere you go."
'The World Is a Love Letter to You'
"You are the most genius at making art and surfing the wave with the purest flow I've ever seen. The world is a love letter to you. I am your boy forever," he concluded.
Tintori had directed a number of music videos for the group MGMT, including Kids, Dancing in Babylon, Electric Feel and Time to Pretend.
Other music videos he directed included The Killers' Spaceman, Arcade Fire's Chemistry, and Chairlift's Evident Utensil.
Last year, he also worked on the Timothée Chalamet movie Marty Supreme, which he described in an Instagram post as "a true dream filmmaking/acting role."
Tintori's passing comes a year after his mother Mary Cybulski died in November 2025 following a battle with Glioblastoma. She had worked in the entertainment industry as a script supervisor and set photographer.
As for Gardner, she appeared on Saturday Night Live for eight seasons, from 2017 to 2025. On the NBC comedy stalwart, she did impressions of stars such as Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore and Mikey Madison.
She has also appeared on shows such as Apple TV+'s Shrinking, Netflix's You, and NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.
Gardner was previously wed to Marvel Comics writer Zeb Wells from 2010 to 2024.