A source told a publication his passing did not "appear criminal" and "no drug paraphernalia was found on the scene."

Gardner has since been grieving the major loss, insiders close to the situation told TMZ, adding that she is being supported by family and friends.

Tintori previously opened up about his romance with the comic actress, 43, in July of last year, calling her "prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I've ever met" in an Instagram post marking her birthday.

The post featured a series of images of the two together, including snapshots of them seen kissing, hugging and riding horses.